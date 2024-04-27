Bloober Team is working with Take-Two to develop a brand game based on a new IP

Bloober Team has two unannounced projects in the works: "Project C", a brand-new IP being developed in partnership with Take-Two Interactive, and "Project R", a 2025 release based on a Skybound Entertainment IP, the entertainment company owned by The Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman.

Right now, Bloober is keeping the details close to its chest, but its recent annual report – as translated by @pl_evil – reveals just a little of the studio's plans as it wraps up the development of Silent Hill 2 Remake.

"Project C, which we are working on together with Private Division (Take-Two Interactive), is currently well advanced, and we are very pleased with the current progress," Bloober said in its annual report.

"This will be the next big step of Bloober Team in order to implement a long-term strategy. It will also be the first original project (IP belongs to Bloober Team) as part of the new strategy."

The report goes on to confirm that the game will be announced later this year, and the team "can't wait to show the effect of [its] work on this unique title".

Source: pic.twitter.com/t9beGp3XyX — Projekt Parasol (@pl_evil) April 26, 2024

As for Project R? Well, that's expected to "premiere" in 2025, although I'm not sure if that date relates to the announcement or the game's full release.

"The Issuer concluded on December 20, 2023, a licensing and publishing agreement with Skybound Game Studios [...] under which the Issuer was granted a license to create a game based on the IP owned by Skybound, which will be used as part of the production of the Issuer's new project codenamed Project R'," Bloober told its shareholders.

A game "Project R" by Bloober Team and Skybound Entertainment based on their IP is scheduled for release in 2025. #BlooberTeam #SkyboundEntertainment pic.twitter.com/4uYuN7ZYrG — Projekt Parasol (@pl_evil) April 26, 2024

In the same annual report, Bloober Team said it was "very confident" and "excited" about Silent Hill 2 Remake.