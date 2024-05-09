Mark Hamill's Joker is back for MultiVersus

MultiVersus is set to make its return later this month, and - as previously rumoured - Mark Hamill's Joker will be joining the line up.

The news of Joker's upcoming MultiVersus debut comes with a reveal trailer, titled "Get a Load of Me". It all begins with Batman - voiced by the late Kevin Conroy - striding purposefully through an underground cavern-like area as green smoke billows around him. Other MultiVersus characters, such as Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark (I still find the whole line up quite bizarre) are also here, and look a little worse for wear. What, or who, could be doing this?

Of course, it's The Joker at the root of all this chaos. "Oh Batman, we have got to stop meeting like this," he teases with a laugh, before emerging from the smoke. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

This re-pairing of Hamill's Joker and Conroy's Batman will be one of, if not the last times we see this dynamic. Following Conroy's passing in 2022, Hamill said he doubted he would ever voice the role again.

"They would call and say, 'They want you to do the Joker,' and my only question was, 'Is Kevin Batman?' If they said yes, I would say, 'I'm in.' We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn't seem to be a Batman for me," Hamill previously said of his time as The Joker.

As for MultiVersus, following the end of its open beta last year and a social media tease, the multi-franchise Warner Bros. fighter is set to launch on 28th May. You can check out its roster in the image below (I assume The Joker falls under the 'more revealed later' category for the sake of this infographic).

Image credit: Player First Games

During the game's open beta, our Donlan was quite taken by MultiVersus. "I spent five minutes with MultiVersus over the weekend, which turned into ten minutes and then an hour and then the best part of a morning," he wrote in Eurogamer's MultiVersus impressions piece. "MultiVersus is great!"