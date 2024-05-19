Stardew Valley's cookbook is here, and it "brings the Valley's incredible flavours to the dinner table"

A cookbook featuring over 50 recipes inspired by Stardew Valley is now available.

The recipe guide – which includes step-by-step instructions for delectable delights like Strange Bun and Seafoam Pudding – is written in collaboration with Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone and features "photos, appearances from Stardew Valley’s characters, and delightful illustrations".

"Welcome to Stardew Valley, where each season brings a new crop of bountiful food to make for friends and family," teases the blurb. "From farm staples like veggies, fruit, milk, and eggs to foraged mushrooms and berries to fresh fish, there's always something delicious to put on the table.

"These 50 recipes are based on in-game meals and food, allowing you to cook and eat all your home-grown and fresh-caught ingredients in real life. The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook is organised by season and has recipes from your favourite characters, including the Queen of Sauce and Gus at the Stardrop Saloon. Written in collaboration with independent game creator ConcernedApe and packed with original illustrations and food photography, The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook helps you bring the Valley's incredible flavours to the dinner table, giving you the energy to take on the world."

Sadly, the US Penguin Random House website doesn't ship to the UK, but you may be able to find the Stardew Valley Cookbook via third-party sellers on Amazon UK.

Of course, this isn't the first video game to roll out an accompanying cookbook; mostly recently we told you about recipes inspired by Neopets, Minecraft, and Five Nights At Freddy's, but Halo, Destiny 2, and Final Fantasy 14 have also spawned food-related spin-offs.

Yesterday, we reported that Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone said he's "not too concerned with the pressure" of releasing Haunted Chocolatier, saying, "it's better to have a delayed game that's actually good than a bad game that's on time".

In an interview about his plans for Stardew Valley's following its recent 1.6 update, Barone said that he doesn't feel pressured to create a follow-up game, stating: "It's a game that I'm deciding to make. I don't need to make it".