MultiVersus DLC schedule, including Gizmo release date and all future fighters, from Black Adam and Stripe

MultiVersus DLC sees more characters coming to the Warner Bros-themed fighter.

Fighters from Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, DC and Adventure Time have featured so far, and there's much more where they came from.

As the months roll on, MultiVersus is set to get more fighters via DLC, each with a specific play style and moveset.

So far, only a few have been officially confirmed, but there are also various leaks pointing to possible new fighters.

Gizmo release date: When is Gizmo coming to MultiVersus?

Gizmo, the cute lead of Gremlins, is the next DLC character coming in MultiVersus Season 1, with a release date of Thursday, 8th August.

Gizmo will be a Support character, and comes with three moves - Hunter's Bow, Gizmo-a-Go-Go and Song of the Mogwai. He's also described "as ferocious as he is adorable", but how much of a dent he'll make on our MultiVersus tier list remains to be seen.

All confirmed MultiVersus DLC fighters, including Black Adam and Stripe

At present, we only know of a handful of DLC characters that have been officially confirmed to be coming to MultiVersus. You'll find them in the list below, alongside their expected release dates.

Rick (Rick and Morty) - Season 1, TBC

- Season 1, TBC Black Adam (DC) - Season 1, TBC

- Season 1, TBC Stripe (Gremlins) - Season 1, TBC

As you can see, most of the upcoming fighters do not have specific release dates. Season 1 has yet to be given an end date, but with most seasons in live service games lasting up until three months, this could give us some indication for how long we will be waiting.

MultiVersus leaked DLC fighters we know so far

Let's start with the most recent MultiVersus leak. A dataminer spotted what looks like green code in the game's files. You can see it in the Tweet below:

Particles for an upcoming banner called "DigitalReality"

This is very clearly The Matrix, so we might be seeing characters like Neo and Trinity in the future. Player First Games has yet to comment on this leak.

Before The Matrix content was found, the same dataminer uncovered voice lines pointing to The Wicked Witch Of the West and Beetlejuice.

The most interesting part of this was that the Tweets were taken down via a copyright claim, adding yet more weight to the leak.

Other leaks have also occured, pointing to characters like The Joker and Gandalf, though these are a lot harder to confirm. For now, these are the DLC fighters rumoured to come to MultiVersus in the future.

Those are the MultiVersus DLC fighters we know about so far.