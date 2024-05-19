Tesla pulls Steam from new vehicles as its new "gaming computer is no longer capable of playing Steam games"

Less than 18 months after it was first rolled out, Tesla is allegedly pulling Steam support from its vehicles.

Back in December 2022, Tesla confirmed games like Cuphead, Sonic, and Cyberpunk 2077 could be played as part of a native beta Steam app in the company's S and X models.

Now, according to Electrek, the company is seemingly reversing that decision.

"Tesla is updating the gaming computer in your Model X, and your vehicle is no longer capable of playing Steam games," Tesla said in a brief statement sent to customers awaiting delivery of their S and X models (thanks, VGC). "All other entertainment and app functionalities are unaffected."

There's been no confirmation on why the functionality has been dropped, but it's thought existing Tesla owners already using the app are unaffected.

Tesla was investigated by the US National Highways annd Traffic Safety Administration back in 2021 over its Passenger Play feature. Tesla responded by making Passenger Play "unusable" whilst the car is in motion, restricting Steam's functionality so it could only be used when the car was parked or being charged.