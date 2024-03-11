Warner Bros. fighter MultiVersus makes a return in May

Following the end of its open beta last year and a social media tease, the multi-franchise Warner Bros. fighter MultiVersus is back. Earlier today, Player First Games announced its free-to-play game is set to launch on 28th May.

The studio has moved development to Unreal Engine 5, with director Tony Huynh stating Shaggy sandwiches "have never looked better". This was to rebuild MultiVersus "from the ground up", with the director promising consistent performance, whatever your chosen platform.

"The team has heard your feedback, we've learned a lot from our open beta," Huynh said in a video announcing the upcoming release (see below). "From day one, we set out to make a game that not only packs a punch, but makes a mark on the game genre we love."

On its May release, MultiVersus will feature a few changes, which the development team hopes will "deliver an improved gameplay experience". These include a new PvE mode (with unique rewards), as well as new fighters joining the rather eclectic roster and additional stages which are "based on reimagined universes and environments".

Player First Games said it will share more details ahead of MultiVersus' May release, which will be across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

MultiVersus' open beta went live across platforms back in the summer of 2022, and quickly raked in an impressive number of players. Then, last year, the studio announced it was pulling the game offline ahead of a full release.

At this time, Player First Games stated there would be no refunds being given outside of the normal storefront policies and terms. It tried to soften this undeniable blow to paying players by noting "all progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over when MultiVersus returns in early 2024".

During the open beta, our Donlan was quite taken by MultiVersus. "I spent five minutes with MultiVersus over the weekend, which turned into ten minutes and then an hour and then the best part of a morning," he wrote in Eurogamer's MultiVersus impressions piece. "MultiVersus is great!"