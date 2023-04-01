When does the MultiVersus beta go offline?

MultiVersus has had a pretty great beta run over the past year or so, but it will unfortunately be going offline soon.

As revealed recently by Player First Games, the Warner Bros.-themed fighter will ending its beta period, before a full launch of MultiVersus follows next year.

Here's when MultiVersus is going offline, how long it will be away for, and why it's being taken down in the first place.

Watch on YouTube MultiVersus update from Player First Games.

MultiVersus beta end date: When will MultiVersus go offline?

As per a recent post on the MultiVersus FAQ page, the game will be taken offline on Sunday 25th June.

All online modes will be unavailable from this point, with only the Training Room and Local Matches kept live. You will still be able to access your characters and cosmetics during this time.

Exact timings for when MultiVersus is going offline have yet to be revealed. We'll update this page when more info emerges.

When is MultiVersus coming back online?

We don't yet know the exact release date for the full release of MultiVersus. So far, the developer has said it is targeting an 'early 2024' release window, when a full version of MultiVersus will be launched. We'll likely hear more about what this updated version will be like as the release window draws closer.

For now, there's no information on what it will offer, only that all of your characters, cosmetics and progress will indeed carry over to the full version at launch. This includes unused Gleamium, Battle Pass tokens, character tickets and any other in-game items

Why is MultiVersus going offline?

In short, MultiVersus is going offline at the end of June because its beta period is ending. The game has still yet to be released fully, so the developer intends to take it down, so that it can work on launching it properly next year. This is explained in the FAQ section mentioned previously:

"The MultiVersus Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity and a stepping stone to the next phase of the game. There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements. "

"We’ll also be reworking the progression system and looking at new ways for players to connect with friends in the game. To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024."

Note that no refunds are being offered for those that have paid for in-game items during the MultiVersus beta. After Tuesday 4th April, Gleamium will be taken out of the game also.

Make sure to download MultiVersus before Sunday 25th June if you still haven't given it a try, as you'll be unable to find it on storefronts after this date, even to play the offline modes.