Returning MultiVersus beta players will receive free premium battle pass

MultiVersus beta players will be given a free premium battle pass for the fighting game's first season.

Last year's open beta was shut down until the game's full launch, with no refunds given to players, although progress and content will carry over.

Now, in a new blog post, developer Player First Games has revealed returning players from the beta will receive access to the season one premium battle pass for free - provided they log in to MultiVersus by 11th June.

In addition, any returning players will receive a special edition Snow Suit Finn character variant, a special edition Rising Stars ringout, and a special edition Banana Guard announcer pack.

Speaking of Banana Guard, players who complete the game's new tutorial - a seven-day reward calendar - will receive the character for free. Completing all seven days will add the Lady Banana Guard variant.

So what's included in the premium battle pass? The big draw is playable character Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, revealed earlier this week.

Player First Games has increased the number of high-value items in both the free and premium tiers. Premium currency - Gleamium - is available in both tiers, with the premium tier including enough currency to get the next battle pass. Each season of the battle pass will last eight weeks and the final tier will be repeatable for those who reach it early and wish to keep earning rewards.

Image credit: Warner Bros

It's unknown how much the premium battle pass will cost, though as above it's free for returning players.

Lastly, the blog post details the four different currencies and how to acquire them:

Perk currency - used to unlock in-game perks, gained through gameplay and the battle pass

Fighter currency - used to unlock characters, gained through gameplay and the battle pass

Prestige currency - used to unlock exclusive cosmetics, gained by acquiring cosmetics

Gleamium - used to unlock cosmetics, emotes, battle passes and more, gained in events, the battle pass, or direct purchase

Currencies from the beta no longer included here will still be usable. Gold will be swapped for commemorative cosmetics.

Image credit: Warner Bros

MultiVersus launches on 28th May across PC (Steam and Epic), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with cross-platform and cross-progression play.

"Characterful fighters, a good skill ceiling, and a co-op emphasis with real depth makes Warner Bros. MultiVersus a very pleasant surprise," reads our Eurogamer MultiVersus open beta review from last year.