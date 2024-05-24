MultiVersus developer in "arms race" to prevent datamining

The developer of MultiVersus has gone "above and beyond" to ensure the game is protected from dataminers.

The free-to-play fighter is out next week and includes villains like The Joker and Agent Smith from The Matrix, both of which were rumoured long before their reveals.

Now, it seems the developer has put stronger defences in place to protect the game from future dataminers, though there's no guarantee there won't be further leaks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings MultiVersus - Official Launch Trailer "Stars Collide. Pies Fly."Watch on YouTube

MultiVersus director Tony Huynh told VGC that datamining is a "disservice to the players" as they "don't get the grand reveal that we have planned".

"It is an arms race, so it'll be constant protections against new and creative ways to datamine," said Huynh. "At the end of the day, we've done a lot, we've learned a lot, but again, it is an arms race.

"I can't promise that there won't ever be leaks or anything like that. But on our end, we've done, I think, above and beyond what industry standards and protections there are.

"That being said, everyone's very creative and they're... they're just very, very smart. We're reacting, and we put a lot of stuff in place, but I'm just continuously impressed by their level of ability to get through things."

He continued: "I think it's a disservice to the players, honestly, that these things are ruined, and it's deflating for the team as well.

"But more importantly, it's - I wouldn't use the word 'depressing' - it's just unfortunate for the players. They don't get the grand reveal that we have planned, and a lot of the air is sucked out of the room."

MultiVersus held an open beta last year, which then closed ahead of a full release. That's happening next week across PC (Steam and Epic), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with cross-platform and cross-progression play.

Ahead of the release, developer Player First Games has detailed the season one premium battle pass, which will be available for free for players returning from the beta. Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th is the main draw.