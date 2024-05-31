Summer Game Fest 2024 and games conference schedule: All conference dates, times and streams

Summer Game Fest 2024 is now the major gaming presentation of June after the announcement of E3's death last year.

It's not the only gaming showcase running this June though. Nintendo, Ubisoft and Xbox all have presentations planned for the weeks following Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. You'll also be able to get a look at upcoming indie titles thanks to the Access-Ability Summer Showcase and Wholesome Direct among others, and that's before we get to the other staples of the gaming conference season such as IGN Live and the PC Gaming Show.

Below you'll find a complete Summer Game Fest 2024 conference schedule as we know it so far, running in chronological order and including all of the shows which have been announced at time of writing. We'll also be regularly updating it with confirmed dates, times and additional events if they're announced.

Summer Game Fest 2024 explainers:

If you'd like more detail on a specific conference, then here they are listed in chronological order:

If you've followed our summer conference guides over the past years, then you'll know that, alongside the date and time details, we like to include a little bit of background reading to give you an idea of what to expect ahead of time. (Not that we're trying to give you homework or anything...) Though, there's certainly going to be some surprises as is tradition!

This page will also be populated with links to any round up or major stories after each conference airs. Some shows will also have dedicated live texts over on the Eurogamer home page when the time comes. Feel free to drop by and say hello!

Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule at a glance With E3 confined to the eternal crypts, the Summer Game Fest Opening Showcase is now the main gaming presentation for, well, the summer. (Well done Geoff... You won...) Alongside it, there's a host of other presentations, such as an Xbox Games Showcase and Wholesome Direct, running throughout June. All of which will give you a good idea of what games are on the horizon! At the time of writing, it's important to note we're still waiting on date and time confirmations for a number of showcases. This includes the upcoming June Nintendo Direct. We have included these presentations on the schedule below to ensure you have a good idea of what's coming and we'll update this page once these dates are announced. Here's the Summer Game Fest and conference schedule for June 2024: Conference Date UK (BST) EU (CEST) East Coast US (EDT) West Coast US (PDT) PlayStation State of Play Thursday 30th May 11pm Midnight (Friday 31st May) 6pm 3pm Marvelous Showcase Thursday 30th May 11pm Midnight (Friday 31st May) 6pm 3pm Silent Hill Transmission Thursday 30th May Midnight (Friday 31st May) 1am (Friday 31st May) 7pm 4pm Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase Thursday 6th June 6pm 7pm 1pm 10am IGN Live Friday 7th June - Sunday 9th June 6pm 7pm 1pm 10am Access-Ability Summer Showcase 2024 Friday 7th June 4pm 5pm 11am 8am Summer Games Fest 2024 Opening Showcase Friday 7th June 10pm 11pm 5pm 2pm Day of the Devs 2024: Summer Game Fest Edition Friday 7th June Midnight (Saturday 8th June) 1am (Saturday 8th June) 7pm 4pm Devolver Direct Friday 7th June 1am (Saturday 8th June) 2am (Saturday 8th June) 8pm 5pm Future of Play Direct Saturday 8th June 4pm 5pm 11am 8am Wholesome Direct Saturday 8th June 5pm 6pm 12pm 9am Latin American Games Showcase Saturday 8th June 6pm 7pm 1pm 10am Women-Led Games Showcase Saturday 8th June 7:30pm 8:30pm 2:30pm 11:30am Future Games Summer Showcase Saturday 8th June 8pm 9pm 3pm 12pm Xbox Games Showcase and Black Ops 6 Direct Sunday 9th June 6pm 7pm 1pm 10am PC Gaming Show Sunday 9th June 9pm 10pm 4pm 1pm Ubisoft Forward Monday 10th June 7.30pm 8.30pm 2.30pm 11.30am Nintendo Direct June - Date to be confirmed TBC TBC TBC TBC Here's every conference in order of which has yet to be broadcasted one-by-one:

PlayStation State of Play - Thursday 30th May UK - 11pm (BST)

- 11pm (BST) Europe - Midnight of Friday 31st May (CEST)

- Midnight of Friday 31st May (CEST) East Coast US - 6pm (EDT)

- 6pm (EDT) West Coast US - 3pm (PDT) Announced just one day before its broadcast, the summer 2024 PlayStation State of play will last at least half an hour, and cover "PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year". A total of 14 titles will be shown off during the stream that will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. Let the Sony speculation commence! We wouldn't be surprised if God of War: Ragnarök's PC port was dated, seeing as leaker billbil_kun on X recently hinted it "will be announced very soon". Billbil-kun also recently claimed a new Astro bot game was set to be revealed soon. State of Play returns with a 30+ minute broadcast this Thursday at 11pm BST: https://t.co/2fcWTDPECd



Tune in live for updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year. pic.twitter.com/f3uSOLdIbX — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) May 29, 2024

- 11pm (BST) Europe - Midnight of Friday 31st May (CEST)

- Midnight of Friday 31st May (CEST) East Coast US - 6pm (EDT)

- 6pm (EDT) West Coast US - 3pm (PDT) Marvelous will be broadcasting their own 30-minute showcase about their upcoming PC, mobile and arcade games. You can watch it on YouTube, with EN, DE, FR, and ES subs. While the publisher did not specify any particular games it would be announcing or providing updates on, there's speculation that we might get a look at a new Daemon x Machina game, and the latest entry in their Rune Factory series. 【お知らせ】

マーベラスの最新情報をお届けするデジタルイベント

「MARVELOUS GAME SHOWCASE 2024」

5月31日（金）AM7:00より配信！



開発中のコンシューマゲームの最新情報をお届けいたします。



視聴はコチラからhttps://t.co/PJ8jr4mVrh#MARVELOUSGAMESHOWCASE pic.twitter.com/kPXOuJlfJQ — マーベラス コンシューマ公式@『ボウと月夜の碧い花』7月18日（木）発売予定 (@marvelous_cs) May 29, 2024

- Midnight of Friday 31st May (BST) Europe - 1am of Friday 31st May (CEST)

- 1am of Friday 31st May (CEST) East Coast US - 7pm (EDT)

- 7pm (EDT) West Coast US - 4pm (PDT) If you're excited about the upcoming Silent Hill games, then you'll want to tune into Konami's dedicated Silent Hill Transmission broadcast on YouTube this Thursday. While we were perhaps expecting news about the Silent Hill 2 Remake to appear in, say, Sony's currently unannounced State of Play showcase, it looks like Konami are getting their foot in the door early with their own stream. It won't just be Silent Hill 2 news that will be in the Transmission either, as it also promises a look at the upcoming film, merch and updates on the other announced Silent Hill games too. Consider this your invitation letter to Silent Hill. ✉️



Tune in May 30 at 4 p.m. PDT to our SILENT HILL YouTube channel for the second installment of the #SILENTHILL Transmission where we'll share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch.#SILENTHILL pic.twitter.com/5RHc2nGUWB — Konami (@Konami) May 27, 2024

- 6pm (BST) Europe - 7pm (CEST)

- 7pm (CEST) East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)

- 1pm (EDT) West Coast US - 10am (PDT) The Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase can be watched on both YouTube and Twitch. This showcase promises to bring a selection of new game reveals, trailers, interesting announcements and reveals, including taking a look at the gameplay for upcoming titles. While we don't know what games will be shown in the presentation at the time of writing, The MIX, who are in partnership with Guerrilla Collective, website lists titles like Until Then, Squirrel with a Gun and Undead West. Many of these titles were also shown during the Spring Games Showcase back in March 2024, so hopefully this is our chance to learn more about them. Image credit: Guerrilla Collective

IGN Live - Friday 7th June until Sunday 9th June UK - 6pm (BST)

- 6pm (BST) Europe - 7pm (CEST)

- 7pm (CEST) East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)

- 1pm (EDT) West Coast US - 10am (PDT) IGN are holding a three-day live event in LA to coincide with Summer Game Fest this year. The in-person fan event will unveil a wide array of pop culture news across games, film, TV and more, including a sitdown with Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the head of Team Sonic, and former Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor director Stig Asmussen. There will also be over 100 playable games and demos at the event, and you can check out the full schedule on their website. IGN Live is coming to Los Angeles in June and tickets are now on sale!



Get your tickets here: https://t.co/RrllddwFvQ pic.twitter.com/qRMoRwjQGm — IGN (@IGN) April 23, 2024

- 4pm (BST) Europe - 5pm (CEST)

- 5pm (CEST) East Coast US - 11am (EDT)

- 11am (EDT) West Coast US - 8am (PDT) The Access-Ability Summer Showcase 2024 spotlights games, both recently released and upcoming, created by disabled developers. It will also take a look at accessibility settings and design choices crafted to help more disabled players enjoy games. Eurogamer found last year's Access-Ability to be a vital addition to the Summer Game Fest season, so it's definitely worth tuning in. This showcase will be available on Twitch and YouTube, with American Sign Language, British Sign Language and Audio Described versions premiering at the same time. Hosted by Laura Kate Dale, accessibility consultant and host of the weekly Access-Ability show on YouTube, the show will include exclusive trailers, release date and discussion about new gameplay features. It's already been confirmed that titles from Whitethorn Games, PlayTonic and Fiction Factory Games will be making an appearance, but there's sure to be other surprises! This includes a selection of special guests, with Arevya and SightlessKombat already confirmed. Image credit: Access-Ability Summer Showcase 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024 Opening Showcase - Friday 7th June UK - 10pm (BST)

- 10pm (BST) Europe - 11pm (CEST)

- 11pm (CEST) East Coast US - 5pm (EDT)

- 5pm (EDT) West Coast US - 2pm (PDT) With its return announced in March of this year, the Summer Game Fest 2024 Opening Showcase can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. While not confirmed at the time of writing, we wouldn't be surprised if you can also watch it on Tiktok and X (the social media platform formally known as Twitter) like last year. 🔆🎮🎉



It's officially official: On Friday, June 7 @SummerGameFest streams live from @youtubetheater in LA at 2p PT / 5p ET / 9p GMT.



A two hour showcase of what's next in gaming.



Sign up now at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN for event alerts. pic.twitter.com/5UAiehTPNY — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) March 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings The show will, once again, be two hours long. (Snacks are a must.) During this time, there will be a selection of world premieres and special guests who'll hopefully be able to say their piece without being drowned out by music. There will be more than 55 partners appearing in this year's Summer Game Fest and, similar to 2023, Geoff Keighley recently posted the first list of partners on his X account. This list includes Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Devolver Digital, PlayStation, Sega, Ubisoft and Xbox among many others. There are more partners waiting to be announced, so this list is certain to grow. This June more than 55 partners will join together for #SummerGameFest



Here’s a first look at partners, with more to be announced.



Tune in live Friday, June 7 for the kickoff of SGF 2024- and sign up at https://t.co/59xiIzf5AN for event alerts. pic.twitter.com/FQVPdc2Z58 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 16, 2024

Day of The Devs 2024: Summer Game Fest Edition - Friday 7th June UK - Midnight of Saturday 8th June (BST)

- Midnight of Saturday 8th June (BST) Europe - 1am of Saturday 8th June (CEST)

- 1am of Saturday 8th June (CEST) East Coast US - 7pm (EDT)

- 7pm (EDT) West Coast US - 4pm (PDT) Just like 2023, the Day of The Devs 2024: Summer Game Fest Edition will immediately follow the Summer Game Fest 2024 Opening Showcase. It will be broadcasted over the same YouTube and Twitch channels, so there's no need to cross streams! It's important to note that the start times listed above are based upon the estimated end-time of the Summer Game Fest 2024 Opening Showcase. Since that showcase is roughly two hours long, you can expect Day of the Devs to begin two hours after Summer Game Fest 2024. Technically difficulties do happen though, so there's always a chance it might start a little later. The Day of The Devs showcases focus on indie titles and is run by a now fully independent non-profit organisation going under the same name. We don't know which games will be showcased at the time of writing, but we do know there will be some very interesting titles. If you'd like an idea of what kind of titles might make an appearance, take a look at our roundup for the Day of the Devs The Game Awards showcase. The official Day of the Devs website also lists all the games they showcase at various events, such as GDC. This year's GDC includes Simpler Times, Cataclismo and Hyper Light Breaker among others. Image credit: Day Of The Devs

Devolver Direct - Friday 7th June UK - 1am of Saturday 8th June (BST)

- 1am of Saturday 8th June (BST) Europe - 2am of Saturday 8th June (CEST)

- 2am of Saturday 8th June (CEST) East Coast US - 8pm (EDT)

- 8pm (EDT) West Coast US - 5pm (PDT) This year's Devolver Direct is also the 15th birthday party for Volvy - everyone's favourite mascot known for his big hand. For gaming. The 20 minute long party is sure to bring Devolver's traditional brand of fun as we all give Volvy a massive cheer, alongside game reveals, release dates and updates. You'll be able to join Volvy's party on YouTube and Twitch. We all remember Volvy. | Image credit: Devolver Digital While we don't know which games Volvy will be showing off yet, Devolver Digital has said they're 'exciting'. Hopefully we'll get another look at The Plucky Squire (release date wouldn't go amiss), Neva and The Crush House among other titles. You're invited to Volvy's 15th Birthday Party.



Devolver Direct

June 7 @ 5PM Pacifichttps://t.co/ZDZrMppDxT pic.twitter.com/rAYlJN9QAf — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 23, 2024

Future of Play Direct - Saturday 8th June UK - 4pm (BST)

- 4pm (BST) Europe - 5pm (CEST)

- 5pm (CEST) East Coast US - 11am (EDT)

- 11am (EDT) West Coast US - 8am (PDT) The Future of Play Direct has returned for another year. You'll be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch. It will also be broadcasted across IGN and GameSpot. If you miss the show, however, you'll be able to catch up on the GLITCH YouTube channel. V-tuber Melios the Andriod will be hosting the show, which promises to bring an array of launch annoucements from developers like Trinket Studios, Texel Raptor, Mighty Yell and Studio Pixel Punk. There also be new trailers, premiers and confirmed updates for Dungeon Clawler, Timberborn, Psychroma, Zodiac XXL and Airborne Empire. There should also be some interesting surprises as both witchcraft and anime girls have been mentioned... Swords, crime, and other harmless fun for the whole family. 😁 Don't miss out 💅🏾



📝 Press, sign up for a pre-brief!

➡️: https://t.co/Ai1QAssfKp

🎉 Co-Streamers, sign up for some special goodies!

➡️: https://t.co/3NZBxLvd29



SEE YOU THERE! pic.twitter.com/SOIvWQJEqD — GLITCH 🔜 Future Of Play Direct airs June 8 ✨ (@heyglitch) May 22, 2024

Wholesome Direct - Saturday 8th June UK - 5pm (BST)

- 5pm (BST) Europe - 6pm (CEST)

- 6pm (CEST) East Coast US - 12pm (Noon) (EDT)

- 12pm (Noon) (EDT) West Coast US - 9am (PDT) The Wholesome Direct makes a return on Saturday 8th June. It will broadcasted on YouTube and Twitch. The Wholesome Direct shines a light on games with intricate storytelling, beautiful art design and unique gameplay. Last year's Wholesome Direct took a look at Venba, Kamaeru and Toasterball among many others. According to the official Wholesome Games X account, nearly 800 games were submitted for this year's showcase so there's certainly going to be some hidden gems on display! 📺 Wholesome Direct will premiere Sat, June 8

⏰ 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET

✨ A vibrant lineup of artistic, uplifting, and emotionally resonant games from developers of all sizes from around the world! pic.twitter.com/E0MFnlnqyo — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) May 7, 2024

Latin American Games Showcase - Saturday 8th June UK - 6pm (BST)

- 6pm (BST) Europe - 7pm (CEST)

- 7pm (CEST) East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)

- 1pm (EDT) West Coast US - 10am (PDT) The Latin American Games Showcase spotlights games developed in the LATAM Region and by Latin Americans around the globe. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch. The showcase will take a look at over 70 games, including a selection of world premiers and exclusive announcements. The previous showcase back in October 2023 included Mariachi Legends, Bem Feito and A Tiny Sticker Tale among others. Get ready for an epic @summergamefest edition of the Latin American Games Showcase!



📆 June 8th at 10AM PT

🎮 70+ games from all around Latin America, including exclusive announcements and world premieres!



Presented by @devolverdigital and @RawFury #LAGS2024 #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/5DLw5m4tal — Latin American Games Showcase | June 2024! (@LAGShowcase) May 8, 2024

Women-Led Games Showcase - Saturday 8th June UK - 7:30pm (BST)

- 7:30pm (BST) Europe - 8:30pm (CEST)

- 8:30pm (CEST) East Coast US - 2:30pm (EDT)

- 2:30pm (EDT) West Coast US - 11:30am (PDT) The Women-Led Games Showcase will follow the Latin American Games Showcase. You'll be able to watch the Women-Led Games Showcase on YouTube and Twitch. The Women-Led Games Showcase focuses on games developed by studios led by and majorly staffed by women. During their March 2024 showcase, Women-Led Games took a look at Sunny Side, The Heirloom, Tiny Glade, Cabernet amongst other titles. Women-Led Games #SummerGameFest Edition will be airing June 8th at 11:30PT!



We're also organizing a steam sale alongside the showcase!

If you would like to submit your game to participate in the sale, please fill out the form here linked below 👇 pic.twitter.com/bGU1gWb1jA — Women-Led Games Summer Game Fest June 8th (@womenledgames) May 13, 2024

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - Saturday 8th June UK - 8pm (BST)

- 8pm (BST) Europe - 9pm (CEST)

- 9pm (CEST) East Coast US - 3pm (EDT)

- 3pm (EDT) West Coast US - 12pm (PDT) While the Future Games Show Summer Showcase is happening on Saturday 8th June, we're still, at the time of writing, waiting for the exact time to be confirmed. We'll update this page - and at the schedule table - once that time is revealed. With the timing for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase now announced, you'll be able to watch the show across a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Facebook and X. Thanks to PCGamer, we know that this year's showcase will take a look at over 40 upcoming games across both PC and consoles. Image credit: Future

PC Gaming Show - Sunday 9th June UK - 9pm (BST)

- 9pm (BST) Europe - 10pm (CEST)

- 10pm (CEST) East Coast US - 4pm (EDT)

- 4pm (EDT) West Coast US - 1pm (PDT) It's the tenth anniversary of the PC Gaming Show! If you're planning on tuning in, then visit either YouTube, Twitch or Steam. Residents of China can watch the show on Bilibili. As the name suggests, this showcase is all about PC gaming! According to PC Gamer, and it's their show so they'll know, over 50 games will be showcased during this year's show. This will include a mixture of developer interviews, world premieres and exclusive announcements. Considering last year's show saw the reveal of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, we should be in for a good surprise. It's back! The PC Gaming Show returns on Sunday June 9



⏰ 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST

📺 Join us on X, Twitch, YouTube and Steam

✅ 50+ games, exclusives and announcements

🎉 Celebrating 10 years

🌟 Hosts and lots more still to be announced#PCGamingShow pic.twitter.com/R3x1hPX2du — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) April 16, 2024

Ubisoft Forward - Monday 10th June UK - 7.30pm (BST)

- 7.30pm (BST) Europe - 8.30pm (CEST)

- 8.30pm (CEST) East Coast US - 2.30pm (EDT)

- 2.30pm (EDT) West Coast US - 11.30am (PDT) Ubisoft has confirmed both the time and date of its Ubisoft Forward presentation, and tou'll be able to watch this 30-minute showcase on YouTube and Twitch. They've also confirmed which games they'll be showing, too, including Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and more news on their recently released XDefiant. (And maybe if we wish really, really, really hard we might even get to see something from Beyond Good and Evil 2.) It’s back ✨



Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

Nintendo Direct - June 2024 Date and time to be confirmed. Thanks to an announcement from Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo president, posted on the official Nintendo Corporate X account, we know there will be a Nintendo Direct sometime in June. At the time of writing, the exact date and time for this Direct are yet to be revealed, but we'll update this page once they are. As usual, you'll be able to watch this Nintendo Direct on YouTube and Twitch. It's important to note that while Furukawa's statement included a mention of the Switch 2, it will not be discussed during June's Direct. Though it is nice to know that the Switch's successor isn't just a product of our collective imagination with this post being the first time Nintendo has officially discussed it. (Let's be honest, dropping the news this way is a very Nintendo move.) Earlier this year, Eurogamer sources did confirm that the Switch 2 is on track for a 2025 launch so hopefully we'll finally get a look at the console before this year is out. This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024

Hope you enjoy the summer game conferences!