Everything announced in the Nintendo Direct

Zelda! Metroid Prime 4! Stray! Did we mention playable Zelda?

Screenshot of Samus from Metroid Prime 4 gameplay crouched on the ground
Image credit: Nintendo
Feature by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
The Nintendo Direct for June 2024 has been and gone! Sure we had to wait over a month (and were then only given 24 hours notice, classic Nintendo), but it was worth it. Well worth it subjectively, I'm sure there are some disappointment people out there. (Look, we'd all like to play Silksong. Hopefully it will be out next year. Or the year after that...) Anyways, in case you missed June 2024's Nintendo Direct or simply want to revisit the announcements - look no further as you'll find it all below.

Mario and Luigi Brothership

The Nintendo Direct started in pure Nintendo fashion with Mario and Luigi Brothership. We got an excellent look at the cel-shaded style graphics, combat and all the platforming fun this game has in store for you.

Mario and Luigi will be released on the Nintendo Switch on 7th November 2024.

Mario & Luigi Brothership – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Mario & Luigi: Brothership sets sail November 7th (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition gives you the chance to complete a variety of speedrunning challenges, such as The Body Will Follow for the original Legend of Zelda, both off and online.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will be released on 18th July 2024.

Nintendo World Championships NES Edition – Survival Mode & Legend Challenge – Nintendo Switch
Get up to speed on Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

Fairy Tale 2

The trailer for Fairy Tale 2 came next. This game focuses around the story's final arc and I haven't watched this anime so I don't have any trivia to share. Though we do get a good look at the combat.

Fairy Tale 2 will be released in winter 2024.

FAIRY TAIL 2 – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024
Fairy Tale 2 – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024Watch on YouTube

Fantasian Neo Dimension

From the creator of Final Fantasy comes, Fantasian Neo Dimension. In this new magicial adventure you'll use skills to fight enemies or send them to alternative dimensions to be battled later.

Fantasian Neo Dimension will be released in Winter 2024.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024
Fantasian Neo Dimension – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024Watch on YouTube

Nintendo Switch Sports Update

Basketball is being added for free to Nintendo Switch Sports. You'll be able to enjoy two-on-two matches and a variety of challenges. This update will be arriving in Summer 2024.

🏀 Basketball is coming to Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Switch)
Basketball is coming to Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

Mio Memories In Orbit

Play as a little robot exploring what looks like a hand-drawn world in Mio Memories In Orbit. It will be released in 2025.

MIO Memories in Orbit World Premiere Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch
MIO: Memories In Orbit – Announcement trailer (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

Disney Iluusion Island Update

Disney Illusion Island will be getting a detective-themed update for free today.

Disney Illusion Island – 'Mystery in Monoth' Update – Nintendo Direct 6 18 2024
Disney Illusion Island – 'Mystery in Monoth' Update – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024Watch on YouTube

Hello Kity Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is an open world adventure for all Hello Kitty fans, which will be released in 2025.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports allows you to play a variety of arcade-style sports when its released in autumn 2025.

Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports – Nintendo Direct 6 18 2024
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024Watch on YouTube

Among Us Update

We then got a look at the new update coming to Among Us, including new crewmate roles, which is being released today.

Among Us New Roles Trailer Nintendo Switch
Among Us - New Roles Trailer - Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Farmagia

In Farmagia you'll use the power of monsters and farming simulators to defeat the evil which holds the world in its grip.

Farmagia will be released on 1st November 2024.

Farmagia – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Farmagia – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Originally released on the Wii, a look at the remake of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD came next. Here you'll get up to some extreme monkey business to defeat an evil tribe who've taken control of the local wildlife. It will also include the levels from the 3DS version.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be released on 16th January 2024.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

We then got a look at the upcoming Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. Here you'll be able to re-experience this classic RPG with beautiful upgraded graphics. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will be released on 14th November 2024.

It was then followed by the news that Dragon Quest 1 and 2 will also be getting HD-2D Remakes in 2025.

DRAGON QUEST III HD 2D Remake – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake comes to Nintendo Switch November 14th!Watch on YouTube

Funko Fusion

Don't ask me why we're getting a Funko game, but here it is. It's real. Ah well. Funko Fusion will be released on 13th September 2024.

Funko Fusion – Gameplay Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Funko Fusion – Gameplay Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Next up came a look at Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, which will be released on 27th June 2024.

The New Denpa Men

Then came The New Denpa Men, which I do not understand. The New Denpa Men will be released for free on 22nd July 2024.

THE NEW DENPA MEN – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024
The New Denpa Men – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024Watch on YouTube

Metal Slug Attack Reloaded

The tune changed quite quickly as we went from strange little men to war combat with a look at Metal Slug Attack Reloaded. It will be released later today.

METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Metal Slug Attack Reloaded - Launch Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Darkest Dungeon 2

It was then time for a look at Darkest Dungeon 2, which will be released on 15th July 2024.

Darkest Dungeon II - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Darkest Dungeon II - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

We then got a look at the upcoming titles to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past Four Swords and Metroid: Zero Mission. We also got two titles coming to the new Nintendo 64 Mature Collection - Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Perfect Dark.

All four of these titles are available now.

Perfect Dark, Metroid: Zero Mission and more join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack!
Perfect Dark, Metroid: Zero Mission and more join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack!Watch on YouTube

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

It's time to leave for the seas in Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero. Here you'll use phantoms for both combat and puzzle solving. Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will be released in 2025.

Phantom Brave The Lost Hero – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics

Marvel and Capcom come to blows in Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics. (Now that's a game name.) Here you'll be able to enjoy a variety of minigames - both Marvel and Capcom themed - alongside enjoying some online play when it's released later in 2024.

MARVEL vs CAPCOM Fighting Collection Arcade Classics Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Super Mario Party Jamboree

It was back to the world of Mario with a look at Super Mario Party Jamboree. As always you'll be able to enjoy a selection of minigames on different boards, such as Goomba Lagoon. There's even some returning boards from past Mario Party games.

Super Mario Party Jamboree will be released on 17th October 2024.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – First look (Nintendo Switch)
Super Mario Party Jamboree – First look (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Yes! Zelda time! Next came our first look at The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Here we finally get to play as Zelda who uses a magical staff to create 'echoes' of objects to explore the world. Since you can create echoes of nearly anything, you're going to be solving puzzles and defeating enemies in unique ways. You can even make echoes of monsters!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on 26th September 2024. There will also be a fancy new Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Lite released alongside it.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Coming September 26th (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Coming September 26th (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

Just Dance 2025 Edition

After this game a look at Just Dance 2025 Edition, but, let's be honest, we're all still thinking about the new Zelda game. Just Dance 2025 Edition will be released in October 2024.

Just Dance 2025 Edition Announce Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Just Dance 2025 Edition – Coming October (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

Lego Horizon Adventures

Announced back in the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, we got another look at Lego Horizon Adventures which will be released in winter 2024.

LEGO Horizon Adventures – Announce Trailer – Nintendo Switch
LEGO Horizon Adventures – Announce Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Stray

Become a cat in Stray when it's released on Nintendo Switch in winter 2024. Stray is a magical little journey through a cybercity through the eyes of a cat. You'll be able to cause some proper cat choas!

Stray – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Stray – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game

It was time to head to Middle Earth with a look at Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game. Here you'll start a life in The Shire and it looks alright... Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game will be released in winter 2024.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024
Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game – Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024Watch on YouTube

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Ace Attorney Investigations contains a selection of Ace Attorney spin-off games, including one which was previously exclusive to Japan, and will be released on 6th September 2024.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy

From the court to a world being invaded by strange bear aliens with The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy, which will be released in early 2025.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Romacing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

It was then time to visit a magical kingdom in a game spanning multiple generations in the remake of Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven. Here you'll have to defeat seven heroes whose hearts have been tainted by darkness and protect your empire.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven will be released on 24th October 2024.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Announce Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Announce Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Here it is, the one you've mostly been waiting for: our first look at Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. Become Samus Aran once again in this first-person shooter where you're tasked with exploring alien worlds and dealing with any space pirate you happen to encounter.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond will be released in 2025.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – coming in 2025! (Nintendo Switch)Watch on YouTube

Hope you enjoyed this Nintendo Direct!

