Zelda finally playable protagonist in new standalone game The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Princess Zelda will finally be playable in Nintendo's next games in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Zelda will utilise a new ability to create echoes of items and enemies, while the art style is taken from the Link's Awakening remake.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will release on 26th September.

Rather than using a sword, Zelda meets a mysterious fairy called Tri who grants her the Tri Rod. This allows her to copy and paste what she finds in the world - the titular echoes.

This could be a table, allowing access to higher areas, or elemental blocks to swim up water. Even monsters can be copied and will fight alongside Zelda.

It feels like an extension of Tears of the Kingdom's fusing, but it's all presented in a gorgeous top-down perspective.

While Zelda is playable in the Hyrule Warriors games, this is the first time the titular princess has received a standalone game to herself. It looks gorgeous!