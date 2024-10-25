Palworld's community manager says "if you genuinely hate it, stop thinking about it"

Palworld's global community manager has written a heartfelt response to the "recent anti-Palworld wave", saying, "if you're hyping a building full of people losing their jobs then it's not an us problem, it's a you problem".

In a lengthy message posted to X/Twitter, "Bucky" called out "hilariously emotional takes", noting that whilst hateful comments are "running rampant in the gaming scene these days", "the Palworld ones are particularly silly".

"You just throw out accusations based on vibes and if you aren't doing that then it's just hilariously emotional takes like 'can't wait for you all to lose your jobs and go bankrupt'," Bucky wrote.

"If you're hyping a building full of people losing their jobs, then it's not an us problem, it's a you problem. These sorts of over-emotional takes are running rampant in the gaming scene these days, but the Palworld ones are particularly silly."

The thing about the recent anti-Palworld wave, and this is really the last time I'll talk about it I promise, is that there isn't even any substance to it.



"The sad part is most of the directed hate on Palworld is bait. Some rando account that posts 24+ times a day and struggles to get 1000 views per post picks up Palworld as an easy target, gets a cosy half a mil off a low-effort 'PALWORLD IS SLOP' post and then milks it for a week," they added.

"If you hate Palworld, and I mean if you genuinely hate Palworld, then do yourself a favour and mute us on Twitter, hide the game on Steam, and stop thinking about it. Who wants to dedicate time and energy to things they don't like?

"Your hate serves only to upset yourself and feed grifters their views. Move on."

In response, iWill - who seemingly prompted Bucky's message with a viral post earlier this week pointing out the similarities between Pals and Pokémon - said, "I would like to state, I don't hate Palworld. Never played. Think its cool how they started the year off tbh. I personally just found this funny and never seen that 'Pal' before and made that comparison. Don't talk bad about Palworld. Please? They iight."

Following last month's shock announcement Nintendo is suing Palworld maker Pocketpair for the infringement of "multiple patents rights", an IP expert has claimed it's "exceedingly plausible" Nintendo crafted its patent applications specifically to target Palworld.