All Black Ops 6 guns listed, including Zombies Wonder Weapons

Equipping the right gun for how you like to play in Black Ops 6 is one of the key elements to take into account as you progress the ranks of Multiplayer and Zombies.

There's a variety of guns available on day one as part of the game's launch alongside a few Zombies-exclusive 'Wonder Weapons', but this selection will naturally grow with Black Ops 6's post-launch seasons.

To keep you in the loop with what's new, below you'll find all weapons in Black Ops 6 listed, as well as a rundown of all Zombies Wonder Weapons.

How many guns are there in Black Ops 6? As of the game's launch, Friday 25th October 2024, there are 31 primary and secondary guns available in Black Ops 6. Beyond this, there are also two melee weapons, and three Wonder Weapons currently available, the latter of which are exclusive to Zombies. As of the launch of Season 1, you'll also see the integration of Black Ops 6 content into Warzone, adding its selection of weapons to that game too. Unlike the transition from Modern Warfare 2 to 3 however, Black Ops 6's set of weapons are entirely contained – that is to say, there's no Carry Forward from previous games, and the only weapons usable within Black Ops 6 are the ones added specifically for it. Additionally, whilst weapon levels are universal across both Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies, they each have their own camo unlocks for each of the modes, with a variety of unlock requirements curated for their respective weapon types.

All Black Ops 6 guns listed Here are all the new guns, 31 in total, available as of Black Ops 6's launch: Assault Rifles There are seven Assault Rifles in Black Ops 6: XM4

AK-74

AMES 85

GPR 91

Model L

Goblin Mk2

Goblin Mk2

AS VAL

Submachine Guns There are six SMGs in Black Ops 6: C9 (MP5)

KSV

Tanto .22

PP-919

Jackal PDW

Kompakt 92

Shotguns There are two Shotguns in Black Ops 6: Marine SP

ASG-89

Light Machine Guns There are three LMGs in Black Ops 6: PU-21

XMG

GPMG-7

Marksman Rifles There are four Marksman Rifles in Black Ops 6: SWAT 5.56

Tsarkov 7.62

AEK-973

DM-10

Sniper Rifles There are three Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6: LW3A1 Frostline

SVD

LR 7.62

Pistols There are four Pistols in Black Ops 6: 9mm PM

Grekhova

GS45

Stryder .22

Launchers There are two Launchers in Black Ops 6: CIGMA 2B

HE-1

Melee There are two Melee weapons in Black Ops 6: Knife

Baseball Bat