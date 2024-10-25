All Black Ops 6 guns listed, including Zombies Wonder Weapons
Every gun available in Black Ops 6 at launch across Multiplayer and Zombies.
Equipping the right gun for how you like to play in Black Ops 6 is one of the key elements to take into account as you progress the ranks of Multiplayer and Zombies.
There's a variety of guns available on day one as part of the game's launch alongside a few Zombies-exclusive 'Wonder Weapons', but this selection will naturally grow with Black Ops 6's post-launch seasons.
To keep you in the loop with what's new, below you'll find all weapons in Black Ops 6 listed, as well as a rundown of all Zombies Wonder Weapons.
On this page:
How many guns are there in Black Ops 6?
As of the game's launch, Friday 25th October 2024, there are 31 primary and secondary guns available in Black Ops 6.
Beyond this, there are also two melee weapons, and three Wonder Weapons currently available, the latter of which are exclusive to Zombies.
As of the launch of Season 1, you'll also see the integration of Black Ops 6 content into Warzone, adding its selection of weapons to that game too.
Unlike the transition from Modern Warfare 2 to 3 however, Black Ops 6's set of weapons are entirely contained – that is to say, there's no Carry Forward from previous games, and the only weapons usable within Black Ops 6 are the ones added specifically for it.
Additionally, whilst weapon levels are universal across both Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies, they each have their own camo unlocks for each of the modes, with a variety of unlock requirements curated for their respective weapon types.
All Black Ops 6 guns listed
Here are all the new guns, 31 in total, available as of Black Ops 6's launch:
Assault Rifles
There are seven Assault Rifles in Black Ops 6:
- XM4
- AK-74
- AMES 85
- GPR 91
- Model L
- Goblin Mk2
- AS VAL
Submachine Guns
There are six SMGs in Black Ops 6:
- C9 (MP5)
- KSV
- Tanto .22
- PP-919
- Jackal PDW
- Kompakt 92
Shotguns
There are two Shotguns in Black Ops 6:
- Marine SP
- ASG-89
Light Machine Guns
There are three LMGs in Black Ops 6:
- PU-21
- XMG
- GPMG-7
Marksman Rifles
There are four Marksman Rifles in Black Ops 6:
- SWAT 5.56
- Tsarkov 7.62
- AEK-973
- DM-10
Sniper Rifles
There are three Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6:
- LW3A1 Frostline
- SVD
- LR 7.62
Pistols
There are four Pistols in Black Ops 6:
- 9mm PM
- Grekhova
- GS45
- Stryder .22
Launchers
There are two Launchers in Black Ops 6:
- CIGMA 2B
- HE-1
Melee
There are two Melee weapons in Black Ops 6:
- Knife
- Baseball Bat
All Black Ops 6 Zombies Wonder Weapons listed
Whilst all of the weapons mentioned above can be used in Zombies - across both custom loadouts you begin matches with, as well as via sources such as the Mystery Box or wall buys - the mode also features a few of its own unique weapons.
Dubbed ‘Wonder Weapons', these are typically considered among the best weapons in Zombies, or with unique capabilities that your standard weapons or ammo mods don't have access to.
As of the game's launch, there are currently three Wonder Weapons in Zombies, and they are as follows:
- DRI-11 Beamsmasher
- Ray Gun
- Thrustodyne M23 (Jet Gun)
These are the three weapons listed within the game's weapons menu as of right now, but we do see Edward Richtofen using the famed Wunderwaffe DG-2 in the opening cutscene for Liberty Falls, and so it's entirely possible that weapon will also make its return – perhaps via the easter eggs unlocking later on launch day.
Whatever your pick, enjoy the array of weapons available across Multiplayer and Zombies for Black Ops 6!