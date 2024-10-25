Netflix's animated Tomb Raider series is returning for Season 2, and Lara's teaming up with an old pal

Congratulations are in order for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft! Netflix's animated adaptation of the iconic video game series has successfully managed to appease the streaming service gods and will be returning for a second season (not that I'm extremely bitter about Kaos' cancellation or anything) at some unspecified future point.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft's debut season launched on Netflix earlier this month, whereupon I completely failed to watch it because I immediately cancelled my subscription after the whole Kaos incident (not that I'm still extremely bitter about 1899 or anything). However, enough people seem to like it despite middling reviews - and, probably more importantly, actually watch it - that Netflix is now ready to do it all again with a Season 2.

Netflix announced a second season for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a fate regrettably not enjoyed by Kaos or 1899 (not that I'm still extremely bitter about Glow or anything), in a message shared on social media. "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will return for SEASON 2!," it bellowed in several capital letters. "Lara will officially join forces with the one and only Sam Nishimura for an all-new adventure."

That means when Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft makes a comeback (not that I'm still extremely bitter about The Santa Clarita Diet or anything), she'll finally have her bestie by her side after the character was notably absent in Season 1. Sam, of course, was introduced in Crystal Dynamics' 2013 Tomb Raider reboot and promptly disappeared from the series after that - although she did pop up in a prequel comic.

Netflix hasn't provided any hints as to when Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft's second, Sam-starring season might eventually arrive, but while we're all here, let's take quiet moment to remember the dearly departed likes of Kaos, 1899, Glow, The Santa Clarita Project, and that thing about the dead boy detectives, whatever you were called.

Speaking to Eurogamer this week, Tomb Raider 2013 writer Rhianna Pratchett applauded the TV series' decision to touch on Lara's PTSD after her early experiences, noting it "was an area we weren't allowed to explore in the games", despite the narrative team wanting to do so.