10 years in, DayZ just hit a new record of 500k concurrent players

DayZ may have just turned a decade old, but it's seemingly more popular than ever, setting a new highest daily active user count of over 500,000 players.

DayZ's second expansion, Frostline, has tempted - and tempted back - hundreds of thousands of players, with 501,222 logging on on 20th October: 235,618 on Steam, 113,897 on PlayStation, and 152,037 on Xbox.

That's not all, either; the second expansion has also set a new concurrent record on Steam, clocking up a new record of 78,937 simultaneous players. At the same time, 33,000 users were on PlayStation, and 36,000 on Xbox.

DayZ Frostline sees you "brave the elements and embrace the chilling new challenges", bringing a new "depth of survival gameplay as the bitter cold sweeps across the land". Either alone or with a team, you can expect "countless opportunities for thrilling encounters and unexpected alliances".

Image credit: Bohemia Interactive

"We're thrilled to celebrate the first week of DayZ Frostline's success, and we owe it all to our incredible community," said DayZ Brand Manager Scott Bowen. "A heartfelt thank you to every member, from veteran survivors to fresh spawns. Your unwavering dedication and insightful feedback have been the driving force behind DayZ's evolution, and the recent surge in player numbers is a testament to its enduring vitality."

Hunt: Showdown 1896 - the huge new update that necessitated an engine upgrade and introduced all new UI - similarly just hit an all-new concurrent player peak of over 60,000 five years after its debut.