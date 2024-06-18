Basketball coming to Nintendo Switch Sports as a free update

Nintendo Switch Sports is getting a new addition: Basketball!

It will arrive later this summer as part of a free update. Nintendo made the announcement today, as part of its Direct showcase.

"Dribble, pass and shoot in two-on-two matches, or aim for the highest score against up to three other players in Five Streak Battle," Nintedo says in its latest Switch Sports trailer, which you can see below.

We were quite taken with Nintendo Switch Sports on its original debut.

"Ultimately, though, these games are so refined, and delivered with such odd, coffee-shop-and-library charm, that it doesn't matter how you play. My daughter is of the age where she completely missed the Wii, so when this new game arrived and we started moving the furniture around, she didn't have a clue what we were up to. But that afternoon we must have played together for hours, with breaks for when a diving header animation made her laugh so much she needed her breath back," our Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Nintendo Switch Sports review back in 2022 (poet and didn't know it).

"The whole thing was intoxicating," he closed.

News of basketball's imminent Switch Sports arrival featured alongside the likes of Metroid Prime 4 and Square Enix's Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake during this afternoon's broadcast.