Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake officially announced, full trilogy on the way

Square Enix has officially announced its HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3 at today's Nintendo Direct, along with further remakes of the full Erdrick trilogy.

The remake will release on 14th November on Switch, though a previous tease a couple of week's ago included PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Windows.

That tease was on Dragon Quest day, 27th May, with a short logo showing the game's logo and the words "The legacy begins".

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Dragon Quest 3 is chronologically the first in the series, with remakes of the first two games also in development - together they are known as the Erdrick trilogy. The next two will be released in 2025.

Dragon Quest 3 originally released in Japan in 1988. It's seen a number of re-releases over the years, such as on Game Boy and SNES.

A version of the game is already available on Switch and on mobile.

However, this remake will utilise the HD-2D aesthetic popularised by Octopath Traveler. It was first revealed on Dragon Quest day in 2021 alongside the first reveal of Dragon Quest 12, the next mainline game in the series.