Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake teased

Square Enix has teased a HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3.

Yesterday, 27th May, was Dragon Quest day, celebrating the release of the original Dragon Quest game in Japan in 1986.

The short tease was shared on social media platform X featuring the Dragon Quest 3 logo with the words "The legacy begins". The post reads "The legend of Erdrick draws near", Erdrick being the most common name to refer to the third game's protagonist - chronologically the first in the series, though some fans are hoping for remakes of the first three games together.

In the corner of the video is a HD-2D logo, while platforms listed are Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Windows.

The legend of Erdrick draws near.

#DragonQuestDay #DQDay #DragonQuest pic.twitter.com/KFtqhVY61q — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) May 27, 2024

So while this isn't yet a full announcement, it's easy to deduce what game this is.

A HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3 was first revealed on Dragon Quest day in 2021, with a video of the game in motion (see below) developed by Team Asano (Octopath Traveler, Triangle Strategy). This latest tease, then, is the first we've heard of the game since.

『HD-2D版 ドラゴンクエストIII』ティザームービー Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake teaseWatch on YouTube

It's unknown when the full reveal will be as there's no date in the tease, but perhaps it'll appear in a showcase during Summer Game Fest? Leaker Midori believes it'll be seen at the next Nintendo Direct.

Dragon Quest 3 first released on the NES in 1988 and has seen a number of re-releases since then, including on SNES and Game Boy.

Series creator Yuji Horii also shared a post with a brief update on Dragon Quest 12, the next major game in the series, stating he wants to make something worthy of the posthumous work of the two people who passed away.

That would be artist Akira Toriyama who passed away earlier this year, and composer Koichi Sugiyama who passed away in 2021 at the age of 90.

皆さん、たくさんのおめでとうを本当に、ありがとうございます。心配をかけているドラクエ12ですが、実はさっきまで、その打ち合わせをしていました。まだ詳しくは言えませんが、亡くなったお二人の遺作に相応しいものをと思っています。頑張るぞお！ https://t.co/QuVk0PCvNs — 堀井雄二 (@YujiHorii) May 27, 2024

A number of Dragon Quest spin-off games have been released in recent years, but the next game in the series is highly-anticipated. Until then, check out the well-received Dragon Quest 11 S - it's available everywhere, including PS Plus.