If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Cafes

A cuppa chai, no?

Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Additional contributions by Christian Donlan, and Lottie Lynn
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Are you a coffee person or are you more about tea? And if you are more about tea, what kind of tea do you drink? I'm genuinely curious! From what I see, more people seem to drink coffee than tea these days, which wasn't the way when I was growing up. Oh and if you're wondering, I'm probably on the side of coffee, although I do like herbal tea with a dollop of honey - any kind of herbal tea, as long as it has honey.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch