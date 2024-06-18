Donkey Kong Country Returns HD coming to Nintendo Switch

Today during Nintendo's Direct broadcast, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD was announced for the Switch.

The Wii classic will feature 80 levels on its Switch debut, including the additional ones from the game's 3DS version. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be able to be played in two player local co-op, so guess what I will be doing with my kids when this comes out.

As for when that will be, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is set to arrive next year, on 16th January. You can check out its announcement trailer below.

Elsewhere this afternoon, we got word that Fantasian - the RPG from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi - is heading to Switch this winter.