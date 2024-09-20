The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom developer seemingly confirmed

Details from Nintendo appear to have confirmed the developer behind The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Once again, Nintendo has been secretive about the identity of its latest game's development team - even if the actual studio behind it isn't too much of a surprise.

Fans had long expected Echoes of Wisdom, which shares a look and feel with the Nintendo Switch remake of Link's Awakening, to be made by the same studio. And indeed, this appears to be the case.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Switch was made by Grezzo, the Tokyo-based team that has collaborated with Nintendo on numerous Zelda handheld titles in the past, such as Ocarina of Time 3D and Majora's Mask 3D for Nintendo 3DS, as well as the Switch port of Luigi's Mansion.

Details seen by users who have pre-ordered Echoes of Wisdom show Nintendo and Grezzo mentioned in the game's trademarks.

Nintendo declined to comment when contacted by Eurogamer.

Nintendo is currently also being secretive around the studio behind Mario & Luigi: Brothership. The original studio behind the series, AlphaDream, closed down in 2019.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches next week - and after a chance to play it recently I came away thoroughly impressed. "Finally, this is Zelda's moment to shine," I wrote in Eurogamer's The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom preview.