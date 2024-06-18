Nintendo Switch Online adds "Mature" games selection, starting with Perfect Dark And Turok

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Perfect Dark are heading to Nintendo Switch Online, as part of the Expansion pack's new "mature" games app.

Nintendo made the announcement during this afternoon's Direct broadcast. Both N64 shooters are available from today. In addition, Perfect Dark will arrive with online multiplayer, so who is ready for a round or two later?

As well as these mature games, Nintendo Switch Online users will be able to get their hands on GameBoy Advance's Metroid: Zero Mission and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords. You can see a little taste for what's in store via the video below.

Elsewhere during the Direct, Nintendo revealed Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be coming to Switch in January next year. The Show's highlight, though? Nintendo only went and announced a new Legend of Zelda game where you actually play as the titular princess herself!