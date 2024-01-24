Nintendo Switch Online is the Mario maker's answer to PS Plus. Like that equivalent service from Sony, if you want to play multiplayer games online on your Switch you'll need to grab an NSO membership first. Switch Online launched back in 2018, and marks the first-time Nintendo has locked the ability to play multiplayer games online behind a paid service. A wealth of additional perks is thrown in though to sweeten the deal like cloud saves, game trials and exclusive money-saving offers.

But the jewel in the crown is the ever-growing library of retro games subscribers can access. When Switch Online debuted, a selection of games from Nintendo's first console were also available to play. After starting off with the NES - or Famicom as it's known in Japan - Nintendo has bit-by-bit been adding new games and systems to Switch Online, working chronologically through its home consoles and handhelds.

With Switch Online you can now play NES, SNES, and Game Boy games. If you fork out extra for the more premium Expansion Pack membership, you'll also get to play N64 and Game Boy Advance games, as well as Sega Mega Drive games. To help you sort through the service's impressive retro gaming library, we've rounded up every game available with Nintendo Switch Online. We've also got details on the additional DLCs thrown in with the Expansion Pack, which could entice you to opt for this pricier plan instead of the vanilla membership.

Every Nintendo Switch Online game

All Nintendo Switch Online NES games

Super Mario Bros. 2 | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

The NES has the largest selection of retro games in the Switch Online library. There are almost 70 games from the 8-bit era included with the base NSO membership, from classics like the original Super Mario Bros and the first Legend of Zelda, to lesser-known titles that previously were only released in Japan.

You can find all of the NES games available with Switch Online below:

Adventures of Lolo

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Blaster Master

City Connection

Clu Clu Land

Crystalis

Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia

DEVIL WORLD

Dig Dug Ⅱ

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong 3

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Double Dragon

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Dr. Mario

EarthBound Beginnings

Eliminator Boat Duel

Excitebike

Fire 'n Ice

Ghosts’n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey

Journey to Silius

Joy Mech Fight

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Kung-Fu Heroes

Mappy-Land

Mario Bros.

Metroid

Mighty Bomb Jack

Mystery Tower

NES Open Tournament Golf

Nightshade

Ninja Gaiden

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Pinball

Pro Wrestling

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

River City Ransom

Rygar

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Shadow of the Ninja

Soccer

Solomon's Key

Star Soldier

StarTropics

Super Dodge Ball

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

The Immortal

The Legend of Zelda

The Mysterious Murasame Castle

TwinBee

Vice: Project Doom

Volleyball

VS. Excitebike

Wario's Woods

Wrecking Crew

Xevious

Yoshi

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

All Nintendo Switch Online SNES games

Psycho Dream | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

The SNES was the second system added to the Switch Online's retro catalogue, with games from the iconic 16-bit console making their NSO debut in September 2019. The SNES has the second largest selection of games on Switch Online, with almost 60 Super Nintendo and Super Famicom games available with the service.

Here are all of the SNES games available with Switch Online:

Bombuzal

Brawl Brothers

Breath of Fire

Breath of Fire II

Claymates

Congo's Caper

Demon's Crest

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong-Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!

Doomsday Warrior

EarthBound

Earthworm Jim 2

F-ZERO

Fighter’s History

Harvest Moon

JellyBoy

Joe & Mac (aka Caveman Ninja)

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Avalanche

Kirby's Dream Course

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Kirby's Star Stacker

Magical Drop2

Mario's Super Picross

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Operation Logic Bomb

Panel de Pon

Pilotwings

Pop'n TwinBee

Prehistorik Man

Psycho Dream

Rival Turf!

Side Pocket

Smash Tennis

Spanky's Quest

Star Fox 2

Star Fox

Stunt Race FX

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Super Earth Defense Force

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

Super Valis IV

The Ignition Factor

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Peace Keepers

Tuff E Nuff

Wild Guns

All Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy games

Kirby Tilt 'n’ Tumble | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

The Game Boy is one of the most recently added systems to Switch Online. During the February 2023 Direct, Nintendo announced games for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color were getting added to NSO. Game Boy games along with SNES and NES titles are included with the standard Switch Online membership plan. Expansion Pack subscribers can also access them.

Here's a list of all Game Boy and Game Boy Color games available with Switch Online:

Alone in the Dark - The New Nightmare

Blaster Master: Enemy Below

BurgerTime Deluxe

Castlevania Legends

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle's Quest

Kirby Tilt 'n’ Tumble

Kirby's Dream Land

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

Metroid II - Return of Samus

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Quest for Camelot

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Wario Land 3

All Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Advance games

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap | Image credit: Nintendo

The Game Boy Advance is the other system that was most recently added to the Switch Online's retro gaming catalogue. Nintendo revealed GBA games were heading to NSO alongside the Game Boy announcement in the February 2023 Direct. Unlike its predecessor, Game Boy Advance games are only available with Switch Online if you have the Expansion Pack membership.

Here are all of the Game Boy Advance games included with Switch Online:

Fire Emblem

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

Golden Sun

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Metroid Fusion

Super Mario Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

WarioWare, Inc.: Minigame Mania

Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3

All Nintendo Switch Online N64 games

Mark Kart 64 | Image credit: Nintendo

The N64 was the first system announced for the Switch Online Expansion Pack, which was revealed during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. Almost 30 games from the N64 are available with Switch Online, including the console's influential launch title Super Mario 64, and some of the games made by Rare that are forever associated with the system like Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye.

Here's a list of all Nintendo 64 games included with the NSO Expansion Pack:

All Nintendo Switch Online Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games

Streets of Rage II | Image credit: Nintendo

Who would have thought, when Nintendo and SEGA were battling for supremacy during the 16-bit era, that games from the Mega Drive - the SNES's main rival - would be included in a first-party Nintendo service? But that's what has happened, with Mega Drive games getting added to the NSO Expansion Pack at launch. Nintendo revealed games from the Mega Drive, or Genesis as it's known in the States, would be coming to Switch Online's more premium membership tier during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct.

You can find a list of all Mega Drive / Genesis games included with the Expansion Pack below:

All Nintendo Switch Online DLCs

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise | Image credit: Nintendo

As an added benefit, the Expansion Pack membership includes free DLC for a trio of exclusive Nintendo Switch games.

Here are all of the DLC packs included with the NSO Expansion Pack:

Nintendo Switch Online SP games

Dr. Mario - The UFO Cover-Up | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Switch Online also includes special SP versions of certain games. SP games are essentially save states that drop you in at particular points in a game. This can offer a more challenging experience, while other SP games dish out extra items at the beginning to make it more forgiving.

You can find a list of all SP games available with Switch Online below:

Blaster Master - The Underworld Lord Awaits

Dr. Mario - The UFO Cover-Up

Ghosts ’n Goblins - The Great Demon Lord Awaits

Gradius - Stage 5 And Maxed Out!

Gradius - The Second Loop

Kid Icarus - The Three Sacred Treasures

Kirby Super Star SP - Meta Knight's revenge!

Kirby's Adventure - Now with Extra Game!

Kirby's Dream Course SP - Dancy along with Kirby!

Kirby's Dream Land 3 SP - Set difficulty to Easy Breezy!

Metroid - Samus Aran's Ultimate Arsenal

Metroid - The Decisive Battle Against Ridley!

Mighty Bomb Jack - High Game Deviation Value!

Ninja Gaiden - The Thrilling Climax!

Star Soldier - Certain Victory on Stage 8

Super Mario Bros. 3 - Mario, the Quick-Change Artist!

Super Mario Kart SP - Fully Souped Up!

Super Mario World SP - Give the world a whole new look!

Super Metroid SP - Samus Aran's Ultimate Arsenal!

Super Punch-Out!! SP - Champion Edition

The Legend of Zelda - Living The Life of Luxury!

TwinBee - A Second Helping of Donburi Island!

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link - Link, Warrior without Equal

Nintendo Switch Online 99 games

Tetris | Image credit: Nintendo

Switch Online also has a few exclusive battle royale games in its library. These games come with the '99' subtitle and take existing, beloved experiences and give them a battle royale twist - where you have to be the last player standing.

Here are all the 99 games available with Switch Online:

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Online games

F-Zero Maximum Velocity | Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo regularly announces new games heading to Switch Online. The most recent announcement was the Golden Sun games being added to the Game Boy Advance library in January 2024.

Subscribers usually have to wait for these announcements, which don't have a particular schedule, to find out what retro games will be dropping next, with the titles available soon afterward. But sometimes fans find out about upcoming NSO games way in advance.

At the moment though, there's only one game we know for certain that will be heading to Switch Online in the future, with a release date yet to be announced:

Stay tuned though as plenty more titles are likely to be announced, and we'll update this page once revealed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I play NSO games offline?

All of the classic games available with Nintendo Switch Online can be played offline. However, you must have an active NSO membership, and you need to connect to the internet every seven days so your membership is verified.

Do I need the Expansion Pack?

The Expansion Pack is an extra membership tier that offers access to more retro games and DLC that you'd usually have to pay for. If you just want to play classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games then the base membership will suit you fine. This tier also lets you play multiplayer games online, store your saved data in the cloud, take advantage of game trials, and play Tetris 99 and F-Zero 99. However, if you mainly want to play Mega Drive, N64, and Game Boy Advance games then you'll have to fork out extra for the Expansion Pack. This membership tier offers everything available with the base NSO plan, along with the libraries for this trio of systems.

How much does NSO cost?

Nintendo offers many different options for people thinking of signing up to Switch Online. You can get an NSO membership for a single account for one month (£3.49), three months (£6.99) or 12 months (£17.99). If you want access to the Expansion Pack, then that costs £34.99 for 12 months access for a single account. Nintendo also offers family plans which cover up to eight accounts. If you go down this route, 12 months access for the base NSO membership costs £31.49, while NSO and the Expansion Pack costs £59.99. Nintendo doesn't offer one or three month options for the family plan.

That's it for our guide on every game included with Nintendo Switch Online. If you're wondering what Nintendo has planned next after the huge success of the Switch, then head on over to our page on everything we know about the Switch 2.