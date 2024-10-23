Apple reportedly working on new game-focused iOS app integrating store, social features, achievements and more

Apple is reportedly set to continue its slow and steady expansion into gaming with the launch of a new game-focused iOS app that'll gather the likes of a store, recommendations, achievements, and social features into one place.

That's according to Apple-focused news site 9to5 Mac, which, citing "reliable sources familiar with the matter", reports a new game-focused app combining functionality from iOS' App Store and Game Center service is currently in development at the company.

9to5 Mac says the new app will integrate with a user's Game Center profile rather than replace the service, providing a centralised place to view likes of challenges, leaderboards, and achievements. These were previously available as part of a dedicated Game Center app, but this was removed from iOS in 2016, with Apple burying the service's few remaining features within the operating system's App Store and settings.

Assuming 9to5's sources are accurate, it sounds like Apple's new game-focused app will build on its earlier Game Center vision, expanding the concept with - according to the website - tabs dedicated to a user's game library, friends, and more. It'll reportedly also feature purchasable App Store games and Apple Arcade titles, alongside a 'Play Now' tab offering editorial content and game suggestions, as well as sections dedicated to gaming events and important updates.

Additionally, there's talk of potential FaceTime and iMessage integration, presumably to offer a more formalised means of communication between players, and mini-games made by other developers using App Clips are reportedly also under consideration. 9to5 says all this should work something like the Xbox app for iPhone in practice, which lets players search for new games and see their status, friends' activities, and game library all in one place.

As to when the app might arrive, 9to5 says it's unclear if Apple is waiting to launch it as part of next year's major iOS 19 release, or if it could appear in a future iOS 18 update.

Either way, it would mark another small step in Apple's slowly evolving gaming strategy, which has so far included the launch of its Apple Arcade games subscription service in 2019, new tools to help developer easily port their Mac games to iOS, and even a push to woo major publishers like Capcom and Ubisoft onto its platform - although the latter doesn't appear to have worked out too well. Efforts to flog full-price AAA games such as Resident Evil 7, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage to iOS users have all reportedly flopped.