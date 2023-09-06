Nintendo Switch Online adds three games never released outside of Japan

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now access four more retro games via its emulation services.

The latest games to be added are Quest for Camelot, Kirby's Star Stacker, Joy Mech Fight and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! across its Game Boy, SNES and NES libraries.

Admittedly, Kirby's Star Stacker is the only game I'd previously heard of on this list, but Quest for Camelot has piqued my interest (for non-gaming related reasons).

Quest of Camelot is an action RPG based on an animated Warner Bros. movie of the same name. I'm not really all that interested in the plot details, but the film's soundtrack has original songs performed by Andrea Corr. That alone has me tangentially interested. Quest of Camelot is available to play on Game Boy emulation.

Kirby's Star Stacker is a remake of the original release on Game Boy and is more usually known as Kirby's Super Star Stacker. This marks the first time the SNES version of the game has been overseas with its addition to Switch Online.

Joy Mech Fight is a fighting game, but with robots (shockingly). Initially released on NES in 1993, this is also the first time the game has been released in Europe and North America. It's a similar story for Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!, also added to the NES library, which is one of the earlier entries in Kunio-kun series (known more commonly as River City in the west).

It should be noted that all the games apart from Quest of Camelot are playable in Japanese only. Any of these take your fancy?