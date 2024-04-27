Stardew Valley's next patch is here – here's what's new

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has pushed out another update for Stardew Valley.

Update 1.6.6 addresses a number of bugs and some balance, gameplay, and translation issues, including restoring the ability to give your spouse crap flowers – the cornerstone of every healthy relationship, of course – and resolving an evaporating raccoon.

The patch also now means bee houses work with flowers in garden pots, the "Minecart depot" alternative layout now only appears in the upper or lava mine areas, and you can now turn the gold clock off and on.

You can also now expect 50 per cent mastery XP "only applied to farming, as originally intended", and "added coal -> mahogany seed trade at raccoons".

For the full list, head on over to the official Stardew Valley website.

ICYMI, a new Easter egg in Stardew Valley's 1.6 update punishes players who make their way to a particular area earlier than they're supposed to.

It's possible to get to the Summit – which is shut off until the player managers to receive a perfection score of 100 per cent – without reaching the mentioned requirement with an out of bounds glitch. Before 1.6, nothing would happen if players went to the Summit early, but now a small surprise awaits farmers who decide to glitch their way in…