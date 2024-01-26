If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stardew Valley creator says 1.6 update content "done", definitely out this year

Currently "bug-fixing and polishing".

A promotional image for Stardew Valley showing an idyllic farmhouse beneath a bright blue sky, all drawn in the game's distinctive pixel art style.
Image credit: ConcernedApe
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has shared an update on the farm-life sim's highly anticipated - and long-in-the-works - 1.6 update, saying he's now "done adding major new content" and that it'll "definitely" be out this year.

Barone revealed he was working on a 1.6 update for Stardew Valley back in June 2022, warning it would be relatively modest in scope and 'mostly modding-focused'.

With each new showing, however, 1.6 has seemingly grown more ambitious; by September last year, Barone confirmed it would include one major new festival and two new mini festivals, new items and crafting recipes, new dialogue lines, a new farm type, new late-game content, winter outfits for villagers, a new larger chest, 8-player co-op on PC, and more - that "and more" encompassing perhaps 1.6's most important addition: hats for cats and dogs.

Cover image for YouTube videoConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier -- Early Gameplay
Barone is currently "taking a break" from his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, to finish 1.6.

In December, Barone revealed he'd make a "ton of progress" and was in "(self-imposed) extreme crunch mode" to wrap up work on 1.6. And now, in a new update on social media, he's confirmed he's officially "done adding major new content" and that's his focus will be on "bug-fixing and polishing" until its ready for release. "Thx for your patience," he added. "It'll be fun to see everyone play it!".

By Barone's own admission, 1.6 has "ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned", but the finish line is now in sight. Responding to fan query asking if the update will arrive this year, he wrote, "Yes absolutely".

Stardew Valley's previous major content update, version 1.5, arrived all the way back in February 2021. After that, it appeared Barone was ready to move on; in October that same year he announced his next project, Haunted Chocolatier - a sort of darker, more fantastical twist on the Stardew Valley formula, featuring "magical haunted ghost chocolate" among other things. However, Barone revealed he was "taking a break" from Haunted Chocolatier last April to focus on Stardew Valley's 1.6 update, so presumably work will resume once that's finally out the way.

