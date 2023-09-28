If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stardew Valley 1.6 includes new late-game content and another major festival

A bountiful harvest.

Stardew Valley farmer carries some corn towards a farmhouse
Image credit: ConcernedApe
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has shed more light on what content will be added to the game's 1.6 update.

Barone last revealed information on update 1.6 in July where he simply hinted there would be new festivals, items, dialogue, and secrets. The update has been in development for over a year and was initially described by Barone as "modding-focused".

Yesterday, Barone released more information on content in update 1.6, though reminded fans it's still in development. Major additions in 1.6 includes a new festival, late-game content, and support for up to eight player multiplayer on PC.

Watch Eurogamer play Stardew Valley multiplayer.

Here's everything Barone has listed for 1.6:

  • A new major festival
  • Two new mini festivals
  • New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas
  • New items and crafting recipes
  • Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests
  • 100+ new lines of dialogue
  • Winter outfits for the villagers
  • New type of reward for completing billboard requests
  • Support for eight player multiplayer on PC only
  • Many small additions and adjustments
  • New farm type
  • New secrets and more

Barone did not say when update 1.6 is expected to drop, so we'll have to keep waiting for a release date announcement. Barone was working on Stardew Valley 1.6 alongside development of his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, but earlier this year paused progress on his next project to focus on Stardew Valley.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch