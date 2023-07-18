Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stardew Valley creator teases version 1.6 content

Including a new festival, secrets and "???".

Stardew Valley farm with various crops
Image credit: ConcernedApe
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has shared a little more information on what players can expect from the game's 1.6 update.

Barone confirmed the update was in development back in June 2022, though at the time described it as largely a "modding-focused update". While suggesting update 1.6 will have some new content, Barone was clear it would not have as much as 1.5, added back in December 2020.

Now, Barone has shared a fresh update on what's coming to Stardew Valley in 1.6 that sounds more promising - prompting excitment from fans at what's in store.

Watch Eurogamer play Stardew Valley multiplayer.

On Twitter, Barone stated that 1.6 will add a new festival, new items, more dialogue, and more secrets, as well as some mystery content simply denoted with "???" which has led to some speculation (and player hopes) of a new romance.

Barone has not yet shared when he is planning to release Stardew Valley 1.6. In April, Barone stated he was taking a break on development of his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, to work on the 1.6 update.

Will you be dipping back into Stardew Valley once version 1.6 is out?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch