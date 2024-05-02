Our favourite gaming headset gets a new white version, hardware improvements

SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is more than a good gaming headset for all consoles plus PC - it's our current top pick overall, beating out names like Corsair and Logitech, thanks to its combination of sound quality, comfort and convenience. This week SteelSeries announced a hardware revision to that DF-favourite design, with a tweak to the placement of the internal mics needed for the headset's ANC functionality, as well as a new white colourway.

SteelSeries were kind enough to send out the new iteration of the headset in that new white colour, and it's clear on close inspection that this is a relatively minor hardware revision. One of the few downsides to the original design were that the ANC nubbins inside the earcup could touch the ears of some people in an annoying and potentially uncomfortable way, and it's this issue that the new revision is designed to address.

You could work around the original problem with third-party ear pads with thicker designs, such as these great-looking options from Wicked Cushions, but it's good to see that SteelSeries has taken the feedback on board and hopefully eliminated the issue for good on all Nova Pro headsets going forward. I didn't find the ANC mic touched my ear on the original model, but it's clear even from a surface inspection that the new design is a little less prominent and therefore unlikely to cause irritation.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless was a good-looking headset in black, but the white version is clean looking - for now.

Despite the new design, SteelSeries say that firmware updates mean that the active noise cancellation here is more effective than before. Testing it in a busy Bristol cafe, I found it quite effective - albeit not quite industry-leading, where the likes of Sony and Bose are still the kings of noise-cancelling.

As well as the ANC revision, which will be rolled into all black and white Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headsets going forward according to SteelSeries, the new colour is a nice choice that follows the continuing industry trend for white PC hardware and peripherals. We built an all-white PC earlier this year, and we're soon to follow up that with a selection of all-white peripherals to match the theme; expect the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless pictured here to feature prominently.

SteelSeries is also offering a selection of accessories for the Nova Pro Wireless, including ear cushions, head bands and speaker plates in various colours. (If you already have the black Arctis Nova Pro, you could easily pick up the white earpads and headband for a cool white/black stormtrooper look.) The pastel blue set pictured below is a nice way to change up the look of the headset, and at €35 it's just on the edge of affordability. However, it feels like SteelSeries is missing a trick here by not offering ear cushions in matching colours for a true blue experience.



What do you think - have you ever customised a gaming headset with third-party accessories, or is that a step too far for something that's already quite pricey? Let me know in the comments below.