Activision opens Polish studio to develop "narrative-based and genre-defining AAA franchise"

Activision has announced a new game development studio opened in Poland named Elsewhere Entertainment.

Based in Warsaw with additional resources in the US, the studio is developing a "new narrative-based and genre-defining AAA franchise".

It's the second Activision studio in the country after the Krakow-based Infinity Ward Poland and, while this is its public unveiling, it's already been working on its first project.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Is the closure of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall's studios a sign the Xbox Game Pass publishing model is failing?Watch on YouTube

That explains why a new studio announcement comes a week after Microsoft closed Bethesda studios Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Games. Microsoft's subsidiaries have separate budgets and Windows Central reports Elsewhere has been operating for some time.

So what new project could Elsewhere be working on? There are no details yet beyond it being "narrative-based", with the studio aiming to craft a "franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games". It certainly sounds ambitious.

The studio includes "storytelling experts" from franchises like The Last of Us, The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, Uncharted, Far Cry and more. It is not working on a Call of Duty game.

The studio is also seeking talent to join its ranks, so presumably its first project remains a long way off.

It's certainly some positive news after last week's shock closures. Xbox president Sarah Bond responded soon afterwards in an interview with Bloomberg, describing studio closures as a "commitment to make sure that the business is healthy for the long term".

Hi-Fi Rush creative director John Johanas had described a "good situation in our studio" just a month ahead of its closure.