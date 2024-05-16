2K to reveal new game in one of its "biggest and most beloved" franchises next month

2K Games is poised to reveal the next game in one of its "biggest and most beloved" franchises, with the grand unveiling set to happen in June.

More specifically, the big reveal is scheduled for Friday, 7th June, and will take place during Geoff Keighley's big Summer Game Fest live event.

News of 2K's impending reveal came via Summer Game Fest's official social media account, but details remain vague. It offered no hints as to what might be coming, leaving everyone to speculate what, exactly, that "biggest and most beloved" franchises could be.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

BioShock is an obvious candidate, given 2K confirmed a new series entry was in development all the way back in 2019. Little has been revealed about the project since then, but a report in 2021 claimed the title - which is being developed by new studio Cloud Chamber - would be set in an Antarctic city sometime during the 1960s.

Alternatively, it's possible 2K Games' big reveal will be a new Mafia title - Mafia 3 developer Hangar 13 confirmed it was working on one back in August 2022. As with BioShock, little is known about this latest Mafia project beyond reports it'll be a prequel to the existing trilogy. However, a 2024 reveal might be a little premature given it was still "a few years away" when it was announced in 2022.

So what else? It's always possible Gearbox - which 2K parent company Take-Two Interactive acquired from Embracer earlier this year - will have something to show. References to Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderland 2 both surfaced on a former Gearbox technical director's LinkedIn profile late last year, even though neither has been formally confirmed.

A Borderlands announcement would arguably make the most sense, however, seeing as 2K and Gearbox will almost certainly want to push something out to coincide with the Borderlands movie, which is currently due to hit cinemas in August this year. Thankfully, it won't be long until 2K puts all this specualtion to rest, given 7th June is just three weeks away.

News of an impending 2K Games reveal arrives alongside word Take-Two and Rockstar are gearing up to launch Grand Theft Auto 6 in "fall" next year. Take-Two recently laid of 550 employees and cancelled multiple in-development projects - reportedly shutting down Kerbal Space Program 2 studio Intercept Games and OlliOlli World developer Roll7 in the process - as part of a major restructuring programme.