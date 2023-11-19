If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderland 2 have popped up on a LinkedIn profile

And it's stolen Gearbox's wonder.

Image credit: 2K
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Two as yet unannounced Borderlands games have appeared on the LinkedIn profile of a former Gearbox employee.

A former studio technical director who had previously worked at Lost Boys Interactive on a three-month contract has included references to Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderland 2 on their professional profile, even though neither game has been formally confirmed.

Newscast: Who should star in The Legend of Zelda: The Movie?Watch on YouTube

In the director's own words, they supervised 66 employees across the team to "plan and engineer development on Borderlands 4 UE4" and "Tiny Tina's Wonderland 2 UE4", as well as a whole of other games in Take-Two's considerable portfolio.

LinkedIn profile mentions two unannounced Borderlands games
Image credit: LinkedIn

Should we be surprised that there are more games coming to what is arguably Gearbox's most successful franchise? Probably not, particularly as CEO Randy Pitchford has made several references to a fourth mainline Borderlands game several times since the third instalment was released in 2019.

There's no intimation from the LinkedIn profile of where in the development cycle either game is, so it's possible that both games are still in pre-production. Maybe we'll find out more at next month's The Game Awards, eh? As always, we'll keep you posted.

Back in September, reports claimed that Gearbox had emailed employees confirming parent company Embracer Group was considering parting ways with the Borderlands studio, although a specific course of action is yet to be decided on.

"The base case is that Gearbox remains a part of Embracer," Gearbox chief communications officer Dan Hewitt told staff in an email at the time. "However, there are many options under consideration, including Gearbox's transfer, taking Gearbox independent, and others. Ultimately, we'll move ahead with whichever path is best for both Gearbox and Embracer."

"Nothing has been decided yet," Hewitt added, "but there will be a lot of speculation in the coming weeks."

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Borderlands 3

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
2K Games Action Adventure FPS Gearbox Gearbox Software Leaks LinkedIn Open World PC PS4
See 5 more PS5 RPG Shooter Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments