Grand Theft Auto 6 narrows release window to "fall" 2025

Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive have narrowed GTA 6's release window from the previously announced "2025" to "fall" of next year.

Take-Two shared the news during its Q4 2024 earnings report, saying it was "highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience".

"Our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase", it added, noting it expects to see "tremendous growth" in net bookings over the next three years.

When Rockstar unveiled its first trailer for GTA6 last December, it only confirmed a "2025" release window for the game. However, reports later claimed it had initially been targeting a "spring" 2025 launch but that an autumn (Q3) release was looking more realistic. There were also suggestions it could slip into 2026 as a "fallback plan".

Assuming Grand Theft Auto 6 makes its newly announced "fall" 2025 release window as expected, it'll be arriving almost exactly 12 years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5. That game went on to sell an astonishing 200m copies, so Take-Two is undoubtedly right to be bullish about its expectations for "tremendous growth" over the next few years.

GTA 6 is set to feature dual protagonists - a Bonnie and Clyde-style couple who embark on a life of crime - and marks the return of the series' Miami-inspired Vice City.