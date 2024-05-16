Dragon Age: Inquisition free on Epic Games Store as Mega Sale 2024 begins

Epic Games has announced its Mega Sale 2024, which begins today and offers a free game each week. The offer kicks off with Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition, which you can nab from the Epic Games Store now.

The offer of BioWare's brilliant RPG is well-timed, ahead of the long-awaited Dragon Age: Dreadwolf finally arriving later this year. Expect to see more of that very soon.

In the meantime, the Epic Mega Sale runs from now until 13th June with tons of discounts, including a 20% saving on last year's excellent Alan Wake 2, down to £32.

Other games on sale include Ubisoft's pirate open world Skull and Bones and enjoyable platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, plus Dead Island 2 and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game.

"BioWare's vast RPG makes up for a slight lack of focus with a deeply generous spirit," Rich Cobbett wrote in Eurogamer's Dragon Age: Inquisition review from 2015. Can it really be that long ago?! (Yes.)

Inquisition is available to nab free from the Epic Games Store now.