Gothic 1 remake, Titan Quest 2 headlining THQ Nordic's August showcase

As the season of summer showcases creeps ever closer, THQ Nordic has announced its annual digital event will be returning this August with a look at its upcoming games, including the Gothic 1 remake and Titan Quest 2.

Specifically, the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024, as it's imaginatively being called, airs from 8pm BST on Friday, 2nd August - or 9pm CEST/12pm PDT/3pm EDT if you live elsewhere - and will be streamed via YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

As for what we can expect to see, THQ Nordic is being relatively coy, only confirming appearances from its Gothic 1 Remake (which was confirmed to be in development all the way back in February 2020), alongside Titan Quest 2, and "much more".

THQ Nordic announced Titan Quest 2 during last year's showcase.Watch on YouTube

While the sweeping layoffs and restructuring undertaken by THQ Nordic's parent company Embracer over the last year mean there's some uncertainty around the publisher's current slate of releases, its previously confirmed upcoming titles include Wreckreation - from Dangerous Driving studio Three Fields Entertainment - Spellforce 3 developer Grimlore Games' top-down ARPG Project: Minerva, and Slipgate Ironworks' 90s-inspired RTS Tempest Rising. It's possible we'll hear more from at least some of those in August's showcase.

Away from THQ Nordic, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest kicks off the announcement season on 7th June, and Microsoft recently confirmed it'll be holding its annual Xbox Games Showcase on 9th June. Ubisoft Forward, meanwhile, airs on 10th June.