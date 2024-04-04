Ubisoft confirms Forward showcase for June

Ubisoft has announced its annual Ubisoft Forward showcase will once again take place during Summer Game Fest.

The event will take place on 10th June and include updates on forthcoming releases.

What can we expect to see? Will we get an in-depth look at Star Wars Outlaws? Details of the next Assassin's Creed? Or perhaps the rumoured Prince of Persia game?

The Ubisoft Forward showcase will take place during the same week as Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

The opening show for that will take place on Friday 7th June in Los Angeles at 10pm UK time.

Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

Microsoft is also expected to host its next Xbox Games Showcase during this week.

There will also be no competition this year from E3, after the iconic convention was officially canned at the end of last year.