Looks like Star Wars just teased a Cal Kestis Lego minifigure

There's a snazzy new video to celebrate 25 years of Lego Star Wars and within it, for the first time, we can see a minifigure Cal Kestis.

Kestis is, of course, the protagonist of the Star Wars Jedi video game series. The red-haired hero can be spotted along with his droid companion BD-1 as part of Lego Star Wars' anniversary teaser video, which also includes faces from the likes of the Andor TV series and more.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Video game TV and movie adaptations that need to happen next?Watch on YouTube

"Celebrate 25 years of Lego Star Wars with your favourite characters from across the galaxy!" the social media team proclaimed over the weekend. And, if you scoot forward to around the 2:08 mark, you will see Kestis popping onto the scene, lightsaber in hand and wry grin on face.

Now, admittedly this video doesn't confirm that Star Wars is going to be brickifying Kestis. But the fact Lego has gone to the trouble of creating his design has raised eyebrows - and notably it ties in with a rumour from earlier in the year that suggested a new Death Star Lego set was on the way with Cal as an included minifigure.

This rumour suggested the set will be part of Lego Star Wars' 25th anniversary, so keep your eyes and ears open for more.

CAL!!! BD!!! ❤️ — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the meantime, while we wait for May, you can give Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a whirl over on EA Play.

In Eurogamer's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review, our Chris Tapsell said the game's "lovable unpretentiousness is what makes it such a blast". However, he felt a "lack of true focus" held it back from realising its true potential.