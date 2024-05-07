Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Lego minifigure revealed

Cal Kestis, the main character from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, will soon be available as a Lego minifigure for the first time.

After various teases, including his appearance in a recent Lego Star Wars anniversary video, Lego has now confirmed Kestis' minifigure will be part of the upcoming Imperial Star Destroyer (75494) set, due to launch on 1st August.

Priced at £150, the set will primarily consist of a Star Destroyer from A New Hope, accompanied by minifigures of Darth Vader, Commander Praji, an Imperial Gunner, Imperial Navy Trooper and a Stormtrooper.

It's unusual for a video game character to cross over into Lego in this way, without starring in their own bespoke set. But the Force is strong with Lego and Star Wars crossovers, and Kestis' droid pal BD-1 previously got his own bespoke build (that one priced £90).

If you need reminding of Cal Kestis' backstory, you can currently give Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a whirl over on EA Play. The red-headed hero is set to return for a third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series from developer Respawn - details of which remain under-wraps.

In the meantime, a huge new Star Wars update just went live for Lego Fortnite, allowing you to build your own Lego rebel base and fight off naughty Lego Stormtroopers.