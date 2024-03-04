EA's Star Wars strategy game still in development, following layoffs

The Star Wars strategy game from Bit Reactor and EA is still in development, following the cancellation of a Star Wars shooter by Apex Legends studio Respawn last week.

EA's latest round of layoffs will affect five percent of staff - around 670 employees. The publisher said it planned to move away from "future licensed IP" toward its "owned IP, sports, and massive online communities". EA said this decision would not impact every team at the company directly.

Now, developer Bit Reactor has shared an update on X, confirming its Star Wars strategy game was "unaffected" by the changes at EA.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor | Final Gameplay Trailer.

"Last week was difficult for the industry, and more so because of our strong relationships within the other teams at Respawn," the developer said. "But for those asking, we are still hard at work, and our game was unaffected by last week's news."

In a follow up post, the studio said we will get a look at its game "As soon as it's ready..."

Bit Reactor - the Maryland-based studio made up of veterans of XCOM and Civilization developer Firaxis Games - was announced to be working on a Star Wars release with EA and Respawn back in 2022. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was also announced at this time, along with Respawn's now cancelled first-person shooter.

Respawn's shooter was reportedly going to be a Mandalorian game. According to a report last month, this game was still in the early stages of development, and would have been set during the time of the Galactic Empire.