Escape from Tarkov u-turns on decision to lock "exclusive" PvE mode to a special edition following blacklash

Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate has u-turned on a decision to lock an "exclusive" PvE mode to its €300 Unheard Edition following player feedback, but insists it is not reneging on its promise to give End of Darkness edition owners "all subsequent DLCs" because "PvE gamemode is not DLC".

Late yesterday (26th April), Matt reported that Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate had drawn fan ire after unveiling a €250 (€300 after tax) special edition that, alongside special advantages some are calling pay-to-win, contains an exclusive co-op PvE mode that won't be made available to those that bought a previous edition.

As we reported at the time, it's this inclusion of an exclusive new co-op PvE mode that's caused the most consternation as Tarkov's previous Edge of Darkness Edition - now discontinued - promised purchasers would get "free access to all subsequent DLCs".

"Let me clarify the situation in a little more detail regarding owners of the EoD version and access to the cooperative mode, and also other issues," COO Nikita Buyanov wrote on the game's subreddit.

"First of all, PvE gamemode this is not DLC. DLC in our understanding is the major additions to the game, including various functionality and content that are released after the official release of the game as a themed DLC pack (Scav Life DLC for example, which will add a lot of new mechanics and content for Scav gameplay and leveling).

"Secondly, this specific functionality of the PvE mode is necessarily located entirely on a separate network infrastructure, because, essentially, you play on our servers, only in closed mode. At this stage, it is not possible to launch all players who are EoD holders - right now we simply do not have the required amount of resources for this," the statement added.

Consequently, in light of players' "dissatisfaction", the team said it has "decided that the functionality of the PvE mode will be available for free to all owners of the EoD version at the release of the game, when the server infrastructure will be improved to the required capacity" – but that's only when the mode comes out of early access, which could be years from now.

Before that point, any players who don't upgrade to the Unheard Editon but would still like to try the PvE mode will have to pay to "have the opportunity to test the PvE mode" in early access.

"Now you have the opportunity to test this mode by purchasing the Unheard edition of the game, or upgrade to this version. We also decided to give a 50 per cent discount when upgrading to the Unheard version from the EoD version," the team added.

"We plan to send one free Left Behind Edition key to everyone who has already upgraded to Unheard Edition at the old price from the EoD version.

"For EoD owners there will be a 70 per cent discount on the purchase of early access to PvE."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this update has not gone down all that well with the fanbase, either, with many fans refuting Battlestate's claims that the new mode isn't DLC.

"Last time I checked, a brand new game mode that the game has never had before is a pretty major addition to the game," said one respondent, whilst another simply said: "WRONG, try again tomorrow".