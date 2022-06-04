If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Escape from Tarkov Arena is a new "standalone" shooter

Expect gladiatorial battles across the city of Tarkov.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Escape from Tarkov Arena is a new "standalone game project" from developer Battlestate Games.

The spinoff shooter will sport a familiar feel to fans of Escape from Tarkov, but instead place players in gladiatorial battles across Tarkov, "organised by a mysterious group of Arena Masters led by the Host".

Here's a little glimpse of the new shooter to whet your appetite:

"Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game project - a session-based multiplayer first-person shooter for PC with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of Escape from Tarkov," Battlestate explains.

"The game will feature various PvP and PvE game modes, ratings, weapon and gear unlocks and unique features for owners of the main Escape from Tarkov game, like the ability to play as your main profile character."

Perhaps best of all for Tarkov fans, Escape from Tarkov Arena will be available at no extra cost for those with the pricey Edge of Darkness pack. Otherwise, players can pick it up separately - the specific price hasn't yet been confirmed - whether or not they own the original game.

Escape from Tarkov Arena will launch closed testing in autumn/Q3 2022.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch