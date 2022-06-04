Escape from Tarkov Arena is a new "standalone" shooter

Escape from Tarkov Arena is a new "standalone game project" from developer Battlestate Games.

The spinoff shooter will sport a familiar feel to fans of Escape from Tarkov, but instead place players in gladiatorial battles across Tarkov, "organised by a mysterious group of Arena Masters led by the Host".

Here's a little glimpse of the new shooter to whet your appetite:

"Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game project - a session-based multiplayer first-person shooter for PC with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of Escape from Tarkov," Battlestate explains.

"The game will feature various PvP and PvE game modes, ratings, weapon and gear unlocks and unique features for owners of the main Escape from Tarkov game, like the ability to play as your main profile character."

Perhaps best of all for Tarkov fans, Escape from Tarkov Arena will be available at no extra cost for those with the pricey Edge of Darkness pack. Otherwise, players can pick it up separately - the specific price hasn't yet been confirmed - whether or not they own the original game.

Escape from Tarkov Arena will launch closed testing in autumn/Q3 2022.