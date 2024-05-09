Dead by Daylight teases dark fantasy era with Dungeons & Dragons themed collaboration

It looks like the next chapter of Dead by Daylight will be based on Dungeons & Dragons.

Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind the multiplayer horror game, released a teaser trailer for the next chapter today ahead of a full anniversary showcase next week where further details are expected .

While this may seem like a move away from the horror franchises the game is known for, there's presumably plenty of dark fantasy elements that could easily work in the horror setting of Dead by Daylight.

Earlier this year, Remedy's Alan Wake was added to the game. He followed an Alien-themed chapter last year.

Listen closely to the voice in the darkness... pic.twitter.com/krNbZQnanH — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 9, 2024

Also due this year is narrative horror spin-off The Casting of Frank Stone from The Quarry developer Supermassive, revealed at last year's Dead by Daylight anniversary stream and detailed further at The Game Awards in December.

Behaviour additionally announced an Iron Maiden collaboration at last year's anniversary stream, which finally made its way to the game back in February.

The eighth anniversary stream takes place on 14th May and will reveal the game's next chapter among a roadmap of updates.