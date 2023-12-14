DBD codes December 2023

DBD codes - also known as Dead by Daylight codes - are essential if you're an avid player of the multiplayer horror game. Dead by Daylight is asymmetric, featuring one player as the killer who hunts down the survivors one by one, with the aim of catching them before they can escape. Or if you are a survivor, you must evade the killer for as long as possible by using traps and abilities.

If you do play Dead by Daylight, you'll know that bloodpoints are very valuable indeed, because they are the primary currency used for upgrading your character with new perk slots, along with unlocking new characters. You can also get other forms of currency with DBD codes, including iridescent shards, which are also used for unlocking perks.

Below is a list of all active DBD codes for Dead by Daylight, followed by details on how to redeem DBD codes and where to find new codes.

DBD codes

Here are all of the working DBD codes as of 14th December 2023:

THANKYOUFOR60M - 1 million bloodpoints, 6000 iridescent shards

- 1 million bloodpoints, 6000 iridescent shards FLAGB - bisexual pride flag charm

- bisexual pride flag charm ISFLAG - intersex pride flag charm

- intersex pride flag charm PANSEXUAL - pansexual pride flag charm

- pansexual pride flag charm FLAGT - trans pride flag charm

- trans pride flag charm AFLAGG - agender pride flag charm

- agender pride flag charm GFLAGF - genderfluid pride flag charm

- genderfluid pride flag charm NBFLAG - nonbinary pride flag charm

- nonbinary pride flag charm GFLAGQ - genderqueer pride flag charm

- genderqueer pride flag charm AFLAGS - asexualpride flag charm

- asexualpride flag charm FLAGL - WLW flag charm

- WLW flag charm MFLAG - MLM flag charm

- MLM flag charm LETSROLL - Dwight charm

- Dwight charm WARRIORPUPPERS - Warrior Puppers charm

- Warrior Puppers charm CAWCAW - Feathers of Pride charm

- Feathers of Pride charm PRIDE - rainbow flag charm

- rainbow flag charm PRIDE2022 - progress pride flag charm

How to redeem DBD codes

To redeem codes in Dead by Daylight, enter the store from the main menu. In the top-right hand corner, you'll see a button to Redeem Codes. Click on this and you'll be able to enter any of the above codes and receive the rewards. If any codes don't work, it likely means they have expired.

Where are new DBD codes released?

We'll always keep this list of active DBD codes up to date, so you should just bookmark this page and return to it periodically to check for any new codes. However, you can grab codes directly from Behaviour Interactive themselves by following the official Dead by Daylight X account (formerly known as Twitter). This is where they will post any new codes as and when they become available.

Expired DBD codes

GFUEL

ELGATO

STEELSERIES

ALIENWARE

DBDDAY39

DbDDayR5

DbDDay2022

DANKE

GAMSAHABNIDA

BOOP

BASTILLE23

PARTYHATS

OCANADA

GETTHREADY

TIKTOK

TICKED

TRAPPER7

DBD7

HAPPYGW2023

MASTERMAKER

NICE

SHOPPINGSPREE

NOTATRAP

HONORARYCUSTODIAN

HRVFANCLUB

METMYMAKER

LUCKYBP2023s

LUCKY

RABBIT

ICEYYOU

ONEMILLIONSOULS

WINNERWINNER

NOVAS

CHEGADAS

CELEBRANDO

UNSTABLE

VOID

RIFT

ENERGY

DEDOBAJP2022

THREEWITCHES

DEDOBANOHI

BILIBILI300K

TOOTHFACE

FINN

SHARKY

BUBBLES

TWITCHRIVALSTW2022

CAKEWALK

IGBPPARTY

BLOODBANK

THANKYOU

DOUBLERAINBOW

GETTHATBAG

BLUEBIRDBEEG

59th39

78SNOXXG

AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50

ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS

AUSOME

BETTERTHANONE

BILIBILI200K

BOOP

BULLSHIRT

BYEBYE2020

CAISHEN

CIPHERSALAD

DBDDAYJP2020

DBDDAYJP2021

DBDTHEBOARDGAME

DBDWEBSITE

DECIPHERSTRIKE

DIEHARDDIVA2022

DISCORD150K

DISCORD200K

DJC2021

DWIGHTCROW

EASYASABC

ENTITYDISPLEASED

ENTITYPLEASED

ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER

ETERNALBLIGHT

FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162

FORHONOR

FRISKKUWURAWRXD2022

FROSTYBLIGHT

FROSTYDEATH

FROSTYTWINS

FUKUHAUCHI

GIFTTHERIFT

GIGXLM3G

GOLDENBROS

HALLOWHOOPS

HAPPY1001

HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021

HELLOTHERE

HENYANG

HISSANDHERS

HOLIDAYFORMAL

HOLIDAYSPECIAL

HOHOHO

INSERTCOIN

INTHISECONOMY

JAPAN300K

KENPOUKINENBI2021

KODOMONOHI2021

LANTERNFESTIVAL

LIGHTSCAMERABP

LIVEORDIE

LUCKYCHARM

LUCKYMONEY

LUNARNEWGEAR

METATRON

MIDORINOHI2021

MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO

MNOGO

MORICHRISTMAS

NAUGHTYSTOCKING

NEWYEARNEWENTITY

NICESTOCKING

NOTATRICK

OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE

ONLY5000

OVER5000

PATHFINDER

PIECEOFCAKE

RANKROULETTE

REVEALED

RIVALSJP

RIVALSKR

RIVALSTH

SCARYGOOD

SCREAMSTREAM

SEASONSBLEEDINGS

SNAPSNAP

SOITCHY

SWEETDREAMS

THISISACODE

TREATYOURSELF

TWITCHORTREAT

TWITTERLORGE

TWITTERSMO

TWOSDAY

VK100K

VK130UP

WITCHPLEASE

YOUFOUNDME

ZARINOX

Hope you enjoy playing Dead by Daylight!