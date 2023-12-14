DBD codes December 2023
How to redeem Dead By Daylight codes.
DBD codes - also known as Dead by Daylight codes - are essential if you're an avid player of the multiplayer horror game. Dead by Daylight is asymmetric, featuring one player as the killer who hunts down the survivors one by one, with the aim of catching them before they can escape. Or if you are a survivor, you must evade the killer for as long as possible by using traps and abilities.
If you do play Dead by Daylight, you'll know that bloodpoints are very valuable indeed, because they are the primary currency used for upgrading your character with new perk slots, along with unlocking new characters. You can also get other forms of currency with DBD codes, including iridescent shards, which are also used for unlocking perks.
Below is a list of all active DBD codes for Dead by Daylight, followed by details on how to redeem DBD codes and where to find new codes.
DBD codes
Here are all of the working DBD codes as of 14th December 2023:
- THANKYOUFOR60M - 1 million bloodpoints, 6000 iridescent shards
- FLAGB - bisexual pride flag charm
- ISFLAG - intersex pride flag charm
- PANSEXUAL - pansexual pride flag charm
- FLAGT - trans pride flag charm
- AFLAGG - agender pride flag charm
- GFLAGF - genderfluid pride flag charm
- NBFLAG - nonbinary pride flag charm
- GFLAGQ - genderqueer pride flag charm
- AFLAGS - asexualpride flag charm
- FLAGL - WLW flag charm
- MFLAG - MLM flag charm
- LETSROLL - Dwight charm
- WARRIORPUPPERS - Warrior Puppers charm
- CAWCAW - Feathers of Pride charm
- PRIDE - rainbow flag charm
- PRIDE2022 - progress pride flag charm
How to redeem DBD codes
To redeem codes in Dead by Daylight, enter the store from the main menu. In the top-right hand corner, you'll see a button to Redeem Codes. Click on this and you'll be able to enter any of the above codes and receive the rewards. If any codes don't work, it likely means they have expired.
Where are new DBD codes released?
We'll always keep this list of active DBD codes up to date, so you should just bookmark this page and return to it periodically to check for any new codes. However, you can grab codes directly from Behaviour Interactive themselves by following the official Dead by Daylight X account (formerly known as Twitter). This is where they will post any new codes as and when they become available.
Expired DBD codes
- GFUEL
- ELGATO
- STEELSERIES
- ALIENWARE
- DBDDAY39
- DbDDayR5
- DbDDay2022
- DANKE
- GAMSAHABNIDA
- BOOP
- BASTILLE23
- PARTYHATS
- OCANADA
- GETTHREADY
- TIKTOK
- TICKED
- TRAPPER7
- DBD7
- HAPPYGW2023
- MASTERMAKER
- NICE
- SHOPPINGSPREE
- NOTATRAP
- HONORARYCUSTODIAN
- HRVFANCLUB
- METMYMAKER
- LUCKYBP2023s
- LUCKY
- RABBIT
- ICEYYOU
- ONEMILLIONSOULS
- WINNERWINNER
- NOVAS
- CHEGADAS
- CELEBRANDO
- UNSTABLE
- VOID
- RIFT
- ENERGY
- DEDOBAJP2022
- THREEWITCHES
- DEDOBANOHI
- BILIBILI300K
- TOOTHFACE
- FINN
- SHARKY
- BUBBLES
- TWITCHRIVALSTW2022
- CAKEWALK
- IGBPPARTY
- BLOODBANK
- THANKYOU
- DOUBLERAINBOW
- GETTHATBAG
- BLUEBIRDBEEG
- 59th39
- 78SNOXXG
- AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50
- ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
- AUSOME
- BETTERTHANONE
- BILIBILI200K
- BOOP
- BULLSHIRT
- BYEBYE2020
- CAISHEN
- CIPHERSALAD
- DBDDAYJP2020
- DBDDAYJP2021
- DBDTHEBOARDGAME
- DBDWEBSITE
- DECIPHERSTRIKE
- DIEHARDDIVA2022
- DISCORD150K
- DISCORD200K
- DJC2021
- DWIGHTCROW
- EASYASABC
- ENTITYDISPLEASED
- ENTITYPLEASED
- ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER
- ETERNALBLIGHT
- FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162
- FORHONOR
- FRISKKUWURAWRXD2022
- FROSTYBLIGHT
- FROSTYDEATH
- FROSTYTWINS
- FUKUHAUCHI
- GIFTTHERIFT
- GIGXLM3G
- GOLDENBROS
- HALLOWHOOPS
- HAPPY1001
- HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021
- HELLOTHERE
- HENYANG
- HISSANDHERS
- HOLIDAYFORMAL
- HOLIDAYSPECIAL
- HOHOHO
- INSERTCOIN
- INTHISECONOMY
- JAPAN300K
- KENPOUKINENBI2021
- KODOMONOHI2021
- LANTERNFESTIVAL
- LIGHTSCAMERABP
- LIVEORDIE
- LUCKYCHARM
- LUCKYMONEY
- LUNARNEWGEAR
- METATRON
- MIDORINOHI2021
- MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO
- MNOGO
- MORICHRISTMAS
- NAUGHTYSTOCKING
- NEWYEARNEWENTITY
- NICESTOCKING
- NOTATRICK
- OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE
- ONLY5000
- OVER5000
- PATHFINDER
- PIECEOFCAKE
- RANKROULETTE
- REVEALED
- RIVALSJP
- RIVALSKR
- RIVALSTH
- SCARYGOOD
- SCREAMSTREAM
- SEASONSBLEEDINGS
- SNAPSNAP
- SOITCHY
- SWEETDREAMS
- THISISACODE
- TREATYOURSELF
- TWITCHORTREAT
- TWITTERLORGE
- TWITTERSMO
- TWOSDAY
- VK100K
- VK130UP
- WITCHPLEASE
- YOUFOUNDME
- ZARINOX
Hope you enjoy playing Dead by Daylight!