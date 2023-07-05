Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nicolas Cage is now available in Dead by Daylight

And he can fake his death.

Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

From today, fans can now play as iconic actor Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight.

Cage is available in the Public Test Build (Steam only), with the full Nicolas Cage Chapter available to purchase from 25th July across all platforms.

Cage is a Survivor and plays himself, with an actor-like moveset meant to reflect that. Check out the new trailer below.

Dead by Daylight | Nicolas Cage | Official TrailerWatch on YouTube

Within the game's fiction, Cage was summoned by The Entity while filming "the role of a lifetime" on set, and must now survive a host of Killers "deadlier than even the most scathing film critic".

Cage will have three new Perks: Dramaturgy, in which players will "allow their instincts to take over" with haste and random effects; Scene Partner so Cage can stare at Killers to get a "deeper insight into their process" (to see the Killer's aura); and Plot Twist to "get deeper into character" and fake your death.

"To say we are thrilled to have Nicolas Cage join the gaming world for the first time with Dead by Daylight is an understatement," said Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships for Behaviour Interactive.

"Mr Cage recorded all his voice lines and was involved every step of the way; his dedication to his craft and professionalism is unmatched. We feel very privileged to have him and to our players: you're in for a treat!"

Full patch notes can be found on the Behaviour forum.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch