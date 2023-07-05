Nicolas Cage is now available in Dead by Daylight

From today, fans can now play as iconic actor Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight.

Cage is available in the Public Test Build (Steam only), with the full Nicolas Cage Chapter available to purchase from 25th July across all platforms.

Cage is a Survivor and plays himself, with an actor-like moveset meant to reflect that. Check out the new trailer below.

Within the game's fiction, Cage was summoned by The Entity while filming "the role of a lifetime" on set, and must now survive a host of Killers "deadlier than even the most scathing film critic".

Cage will have three new Perks: Dramaturgy, in which players will "allow their instincts to take over" with haste and random effects; Scene Partner so Cage can stare at Killers to get a "deeper insight into their process" (to see the Killer's aura); and Plot Twist to "get deeper into character" and fake your death.

"To say we are thrilled to have Nicolas Cage join the gaming world for the first time with Dead by Daylight is an understatement," said Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships for Behaviour Interactive.

"Mr Cage recorded all his voice lines and was involved every step of the way; his dedication to his craft and professionalism is unmatched. We feel very privileged to have him and to our players: you're in for a treat!"

Full patch notes can be found on the Behaviour forum.