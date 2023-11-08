Dead by Daylight's next Killer is Chucky the murderous doll

Chucky the doll will be the next Killer added to hit multiplayer horror Dead by Daylight.

Yesterday, developer Behaviour Interactive teased a forthcoming announcement, showing a rack of knives with one missing.

Fans quickly speculated Chucky was on the way, and now we know they were right - he'll be added in the next chapter on 28th November. Check out the trailer below.

Dead by Daylight | Chucky | Official Trailer

Chucky should fit right in along with other iconic horror characters in the game like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, and Pinhead.

Chucky's original voice actor Brad Dourif will also be providing new voice lines for the game.

👀 pic.twitter.com/lbr8km2Pnf — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) November 7, 2023

As a doll, his size will play into gameplay. For instance, his Scamper ability will let him vault through windows and under pallets, while his human form Charles Lee Ray will appear as a spirit to assist with hooking Survivors.

Other moves will be inspired by the rat poisoning scene from Curse of Chucky, the deathly yardstick from Child's Play 2, or the electrifying TV from Bride of Chucky.

As always, the Killer will be customisable with various outfits, including The Good Gal outfit based on Tiffany Valentine aka the Bride of Chucky.

"It's a character that I never thought we could bring into The Fog because of his size," said Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships at Behaviour Interactive. "The team has outdone itself to prove me wrong. Players are in for a treat - Chucky in Dead by Daylight really is the unmissable multiplayer horror gaming experience."

Game designer Jason Guzzo added: "Like a tiger on the prowl, you'll only ever know where Chucky is on his terms; terms that usually involve a knife and his many weapons of choice.

"He adds such a fun flavour of jump scare to the game, and his voice lines are a darkly comedic twist to the gameplay of Dead by Daylight. It has been an absolute honour to add him to our ever-growing roster of Killers."

The most recent addition to the roster was the Xenomorph from Alien, who was joined by Ripley, back in August. Further, the Stranger Things content returned yesterday after a licensing agreement with Netflix was reinstated.

Chucky will be available across all platforms, and is playable now in the Steam public test build.