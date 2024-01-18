Layoffs hit Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive, report says

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is reportedly the latest studio to be hit by layoffs this year.

Sources close to the matter told Kotaku roughly 45 people had been laid off between 9th and 11th January, although layoffs started in December. Those affected were part of the Montreal studio.

According to the report, these cuts have been across multiple departments.

Behaviour Interactive's LinkedIn page states the company currently has 1,300 employees worldwide. Eurogamer has reached out to the company for further comment.

Yesterday, 17th January, also saw the closure of Wimo Games. The studio predominantly focused on VR titles, such as Battle Bows. Associate software engineer Walter Hill told Kotaku 35 people were employed at Wimo Games at the time of its closure.

Layoffs have already hit several companies this year, including Swedish video game holding company Thunderful Group which yesterday announced its plans to implement a "restructuring programme". This will include staff reductions of approximately 20 percent.

Earlier in the week, a "sizable" portion of the Gearbox-owned studio Lost Boys Interactive was also laid off.

For more on the layoffs accross the industry and the impact they have had on the gaming landscape, be sure to check out Bertie's feature from December, You can't talk about 2023 in games without talking about layoffs.