Everything announced during Summer Game Fest 2023

Hello! The Summer Game Fest 2023 opening livestream has ended. The two hour show brought us a variety of new trailers for upcoming games, along with annoucements for ones which have already been released.

Don't worry if you missed it, below you'll find everything announced during the Summer Game Fest 2023 opening event, as it happened. (Be prepared - there's quite a lot.)

It all began with a reveal for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown from Ubisoft, which will be released on 18th January 2024:

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

Next up came an extended look at Mortal Kombat 1 developed by NetherRealm, which will be released on 19th September. If you'd like to take look at some very cool fatalities, check out the trailer below:

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Gameplay Debut Trailer

We then got a look at some rough gameplay capture of Path of Exile 2, the sequel to Grinding Gears' free-to-play action role-player. If you're a Path of Exile fan, then put 18th July in your diary because more news will be arriving on this date:

Path of Exile 2 World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

This was followed by a look at a collaboration between Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal featuring Mecha Ryu fighting a dinosaur and a look at Mecha Guile. This bizarre crossover will be arriving sometime in the autumn:

Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Teaser Trailer

Nicolas Cage then appeared on stage himself to talk at some length about his appearance in Dead by Daylight. He will be arriving in game on 25th July, but, if you're playing on PC, you can download the test build from 5th July:

Dead by Daylight World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Next up came the world premiere of the trailer for Netflix's third season of The Witcher - volume one of which will be released on 29th June:

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

This was immediately followed by a trailer for Witchfire, which will enter early access on 20th September:

Witchfire Early Access Date Reveal

We then had some first-person shooter action with a trailer for Crossfire: Sierra Squad, which coming to PlayStaion VR2 in August 2023. Since the latest trailer isn't live yet, here's one released two weeks ago:

Crossfire: Sierra Squad - Gameplay Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Next up was a look at Remnant 2, arriving to PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S on 25th July:

Remnant 2 - Co-Op Gameplay Trailer

After that came the announcement of Sonic Superstars, a brand new game from Sega which will arrive this autumn:

Sonic Superstars - Announce Trailer

Next up was some good news for Honkai Star Rail fans, as we heard confirmation the game will arrive on PlayStation 5 during Q4 as the year draws to a close:

SGF Show Video: Universe Games | Honkai: Star Rail

This was followed by a look at Lies of P - a streampunk-styled retelling of Pinocchio (also known as one of the creepiest stories ever told) - coming on 19th September. If you're interested in the game, a demo is now available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC:

Lies of P - Official Release Date Trailer | PS5 and PS4 Games

After that, we had the surprise reveal of Sand Land - a game created with the help of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, and developed by Bandai Namco. It will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, though the release date is yet to be announced:

SAND LAND — Game Announcement Trailer

We then got a teaser for an Annapurna Interactive showcase. This will be broadcast on 29th June 2023 at 8pm UK time, 3pm Eastern, or 12pm Pacific. Hey, is that an Xbox date for Stray?

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 | Teaser Trailer

This was followed by a look at Throne and Liberty, the upcoming title from Ncsoft and Amazon Games. If you're interested, you can now sign up for the tech test:

Throne and Liberty World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Afterwards came the trailer for Warhaven, which is a new title from Nexon arriving in autumn 2023. If you want to give it a try, it will be part of the Steam Next Fest between 19th and 26th June:

Warhaven - Official SGF 2023 Trailer

A short trailer for the fun-looking Party Animals, which will be released on 20th September, came next:

Party Animals Release Date Announcement Trailer

Crash Bandicoot Team Rumble - a 4v4 multiplayer - is coming out on 20th June:

Crash Team Rumble™ - Gameplay Launch Trailer

Remedy boss Sam Lake then took the stage to introduce a look at some "raw unedited gameplay" for Alan Wake 2, which will be released on 17th October. It's looking very good!

Alan Wake 2 World Premiere Gameplay Footage | Summer Game Fest 2023

This was followed by a quick look at the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which will be arriving this winter:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

We then got a look at Yes, Your Grace Snowfall from Brave at Night, which will be arriving in 2024:

Yes, Your Grace World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Another world annoucement came next: John Carpenter's Toxic Commando from Saber, Focus Entertainment and, yes, director of The Thing (the best horror film ever made) John Carpenter:

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 was up next with the reveal of Lord Enver Gortash, voiced by Jason Isaacs. This game will be released on 31st August:

Baldur's Gate 3 World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

We then got a look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, bringing to light some details about the game such as Venom not inhabitating Eddie Brock. We also finally got a release date: 20th October 2023.

Spider-Man 2 Interview with Bryan Intihar | Summer Game Fest 2023

This was followed by a trailer for Palworld, which answers the question - what if Pokémon had guns? Palworld will be entering early access in January 2024:

Palworld | Release Date Announcement Trailer

Next up, a look at the Land of the Morning Light for Black Desert, which will be arriving on 14th June:

Land of the Morning Light: Journey to a Realm of Legends! | Black Desert

After that, a trip to Middle-earth to see the dwaves who make their homes deep beneath the Misty Mountains. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be released in autumn 2023:

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Gameplay Trailer

Continuing the fantasy theme, Sephiroth was answering his phone in a look at Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. Pre-registration for this iOS and Android game is now available, while there will be a closed beta test for Android running between 8th and 28th June. That's right now!

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

After teasing another Final Fantasy trailer, what we actually got was a look at Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which will be released towards the end of 2023:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Next we got a look at Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which leaked earlier today. If you're a Like a Dragon fan then put 9th November in your calendar:

Like a Dragon World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

We then went beneath the waves with Under The Waves, arriving on August 29th 2023. It looks beautiful, but also terrifiing for those of us who worry about what's waiting in the deep blue:

Under The Waves World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

The tone then changed quite drastically with a trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4, which arrives on 14th June, took over our screens next, showing off the new Vondel map:

Call of Duty Season 4 World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

At the opposite end of the gaming world, we then got a look at Faefarm from Phoenix Labs. It's coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on 8th September:

Fae Farm World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Another Marvel update came next with Marvel Snap taking the stage to announce a new game mode, Conquest, and a funny little trailer from SungWon Cho:

Marvel Snap Interview with Ben Brode | Summer Game Fest 2023

The fantasy vibes then returned with King Arthur: Legends Rise which will be released on PC and mobile. Pre-registration is now open if you want to give it a go:

King Arthur: Legends Rise | Official Cinematic Trailer

We then got a trailer for the free-to-play Wayfinder arriving on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later on this year:

Wayfinder: Summer Game Fest Trailer | Early Access Coming this Summer

Paradox Interactive then showed off Stellaris Nexus:

Stellaris Nexus Announcement Trailer - Paradox Arc

This was followed by a look at Space Trash Scavenger - another title coming from Paradox:

Space Trash Scavenger Announcement Trailer - Paradox Arc

The Borg then made a short appearance during a trailer for Star Treck: Infinite:

Star Trek: Infinite - Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Next up, a trailer for the Twisted Metal television series, which will begin airing on 27th July via Peacock, if you have that:

Twisted Metal | Exclusive First Look at Sweet Tooth & John Doe

It was back to video games next, with a look at Lysfangha The Time Shift Warrior arriving at an unannounced date in 2023:

Lysfangha The Time Shift Warrior World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Immortals of Aveum, from Ascendant Studios and EA, came next. This game is a first-person fantasy game being released on 20th July:

Immortals of Aveum World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, also known as Wilds, came next. The next season brings ridable dinosaurs and the return of a familiar face. It's coming tomorrow!

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 WILDS Cinematic Trailer

Finally, the grand finale, a world premiere trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. (Who cares about Final Fantasy 16?!) This will be released in early 2024 on - gasp - two discs:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

Did you enjoy the Summer Game Fest 2023 opening livestream? Let us know what you're looking forward to in the comments below!