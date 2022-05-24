Genshin Impact codes May 2022 and how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact codes can provide you with free Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, Adventurer’s Experience, and more.

There are some semi-permanent active codes in Genshin Impact, whereas others, like livestream codes, will only work for 24 hours before they expire.

As there usually isn’t any warning before a working code expires, it’s best to know how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact and use all active codes as soon as possible.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact 2.7 Banner details page to see who you can get for spending your free Primogems on.

On this page:

Genshin Impact - Hidden Dreams in the Depths 2.7 story trailer.

Genshin Impact codes May 2022

As of May 2022, here are all working codes in Genshin Impact:

Primogems can be spent on Wishes to get new characters.

MS7C3SV8DMZH : x60 Primogems and x5 Adventurer’s Experience

: x60 Primogems and x5 Adventurer’s Experience GENSHINGIFT: x50 Primogems and x3 Hero’s Wit

Unfortunately, the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream codes have expired, as they were only valid for 24 hours.

We will add any new Genshin Impact codes to the list above when we find them (including the future 2.8 livestream codes), so check back regularly to get more free rewards.

If ‘GENSHINGIFT’ doesn’t work for you, you might have already redeemed it, as it’s one of the oldest free codes in the game. If you’re positive you haven’t redeemed it, try again the next month, or when the new update releases. If the code still won't work, you will have to contact Genshin Impact's customer service team for assistance.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

To redeem codes in Genshin Impact, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 10. Open chests, and finish main and side quests to level-up your Adventure Rank quickly.

Once you reach Adventure Rank 10, you then have to visit the official Genshin Impact website and log in to the account you wish to redeem the codes on.

If you can’t remember what email address is linked to your active account, go to ‘Settings’ by navigating to the cog symbol on the main menu, then select ‘Account’ near the bottom of this list. Finally, select ‘User Centre’ to open a webpage with your User ID number and linked email address displayed.

How to find your account's email address.

Alternatively, you can log in with a Google, Apple, Facebook, or Twitter ID if you have linked any of them to your HoYoverse account.

Once you are logged in to the correct email address or linked account, select your server region, type your character name, then enter the code you want to redeem in Genshin Impact. If it works, a ‘Redemption Successful' popup will appear.

Make sure you fill in all three fields correctly.

After redeeming a code, you will receive the free items via in-game mail. Return to the game and select the letter symbol from the main menu to open ‘Mail’, then either ‘Claim’ or ‘Claim All’ to receive your free rewards.

Remember, each redemption code can only be used once per character. So if you set up another character on that same account, you are able to reuse a code on that new playthrough.